Strictly's Claudia Winkleman is the woman of the hour as she receives OBE from King Charles at Windsor Castle - best photos

Claudia is a regular fixture on our screens thanks to shows like The Traitors and Strictly

Claudia, who is the daughter of the former newspaper editor Eve Pollard and her first husband, Barry Winkleman, graduated from the University of Cambridge with a degree in history of art and started working as a travel writer before turning to a career in broadcasting.

Claudia's presenting career began with segments on shows like the BBC's travel show Holiday, ITV's This Morning and LIVETV. From there, she hosted a string of programmes, from the ITV dating show God's Gift to Pyjama Party, Talking Telephone Numbers and Liquid News.

In 2004, Claudia became the face of Strictly's weekday spin-off show It Takes Two, before eventually handing the reins over to Zoe Ball in 2012.

Three years later, she was chosen to co-present the Eurovision Song Contest's dance spin-off, Eurovision Dance Contest, alongside Graham Norton. She then went on to host The Great British Sewing Bee for three years between 2013 and 2016.

Claudia has been a regular fixture on our screens for years but she's dominating the TV schedule now more than ever as the host of some of the nation's favourite shows, Strictly Come Dancing, The Piano and The Traitors.

On Claudia's departure from Strictly, HELLO!'s Senior Evening Writer (and resident Strictly expert) Matthew Moore said: "Claudia really delivers the heart of Strictly, whether it's through the way she comforts the contestants following savage critiques, or her unique style of humour that always has her giggling. She was the perfect foil for Tess Daly and Strictly Come Dancing will never be the same without her."