Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Claudia Winkleman is the woman of the hour as she receives OBE from King Charles at Windsor Castle - best photos
Subscribe
Strictly's Claudia Winkleman is the woman of the hour as she receives OBE from King Charles at Windsor Castle - best photos

Strictly's Claudia Winkleman is the woman of the hour as she receives OBE from King Charles at Windsor Castle - best photos

The 53-year-old broadcaster was made an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours and attended an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday

Claudia Winkleman after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on December 9, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisActing TV and Film Editor
18 minutes ago
Share this:

Claudia Winkleman has officially been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). The TV presenter, 53, accepted the honour from King Charles at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Claudia, along with her Strictly Come Dancing co-host Tess Daly, was made an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting.

Claudia Winkleman after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on December 9, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Claudia Winkleman looked delighted after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire

It comes after the presenting duo announced they would be leaving the show after hosting together for over ten years. Their final appearance will be in the Christmas special, which airs on Christmas Day. 

Keep scrolling for more details from the investiture, as well as a look back at Claudia's broadcasting career. 

Claudia Winkleman after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on December 9, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Claudia was made an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting
WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announce Strictly exit
Claudia Winkleman (R) with her mum Eve Pollard after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on December 9, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Claudia was joined by her mother, Eve Pollard, at Windsor Castle

Claudia's investiture at Windsor Castle

Claudia was joined by her mother, Eve Pollard, at Windsor Castle and posed for photos on the grounds of the historic building after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire during an Investiture ceremony.

It comes after Tess Daly's investiture last month, serving as a fitting send off for the partnership before taking their final turn on the ballroom floor this Christmas.

Barry Winkleman, Eve Pollard, Claudia Winkleman and Kris Thykier after Ms Winkleman was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on December 9, 2025 in Windsor, England. © Getty Images

Claudia's husband Kris was in attendance

Claudia was supported by her family

Claudia was supported by her husband Kris Thykier, her mum Eve and her father Barry Winkeman, who watched as she greeted King Charles. 

More photos...

Claudia was smiling from ear-to-ear as she met King Charles© Alamy Live News.

The ceremony took place at Windsor Castle

Claudia was smiling from ear-to-ear as she met King Charles

Claudia looked super sophisticated in an ivory suit, which she accessorized with a matching headband, and a black shirt.

Claudia's family watch from the sidelines© Alamy Live News.

Can you spot Claudia's parents and husband?

Claudia's family watch from the sidelines

Claudia was beaming as she accepted the honour from the King, while her husband and parents watched from the sidelines. 

Claudia Winkleman attends the Evening Standard London Fashion Week Party at Deco on September 21, 2004 in London. The event forms part of London Fashion Week and is association with the British Fashion Council. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Claudia is a regular fixture on our screens thanks to shows like The Traitors and Strictly

Claudia's TV career

Claudia, who is the daughter of the former newspaper editor Eve Pollard and her first husband, Barry Winkleman, graduated from the University of Cambridge with a degree in history of art and started working as a travel writer before turning to a career in broadcasting. 

Claudia's presenting career began with segments on shows like the BBC's travel show Holiday, ITV's This Morning and LIVETV. From there, she hosted a string of programmes, from the ITV dating show God's Gift to Pyjama Party, Talking Telephone Numbers and Liquid News.

In 2004, Claudia became the face of Strictly's weekday spin-off show It Takes Two, before eventually handing the reins over to Zoe Ball in 2012.

Three years later, she was chosen to co-present the Eurovision Song Contest's dance spin-off, Eurovision Dance Contest, alongside Graham Norton. She then went on to host The Great British Sewing Bee for three years between 2013 and 2016. 

Claudia has been a regular fixture on our screens for years but she's dominating the TV schedule now more than ever as the host of some of the nation's favourite shows, Strictly Come Dancing, The Piano and The Traitors.

On Claudia's departure from Strictly, HELLO!'s Senior Evening Writer (and resident Strictly expert) Matthew Moore said: "Claudia really delivers the heart of Strictly, whether it's through the way she comforts the contestants following savage critiques, or her unique style of humour that always has her giggling. She was the perfect foil for Tess Daly and Strictly Come Dancing will never be the same without her."

Claudia Winkleman wearing Comme des Garçons pinstripe blazer on The Celebrity Traitors final© BBC

The Traitors returns on New Year's Day

The Traitors

Claudia's investiture comes a week after the BBC confirmed the return date for The Traitors. The BAFTA-winning reality competition series, which premieres its fourth season on New Year's Day, sees the presenter welcome a group of contestants to a castle in the Scottish Highlands, where they'll play the ultimate game of truth and deception. 

The series sees 22 people from across the nation attempt to win £120k by competing in a series of challenges, whilst also trying to detect the murderous 'Traitors' before the prize pot is stolen. 

Comedian Alan Carr walked away as the champion of the celebrity version, which saw the 49-year-old emerge victorious as a 'Traitor', snatching the prize money, which went to his chosen charity Neuroblastoma UK, from faithful historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed.

Claudia Winkleman attends the Headline Gala screening of "Is This Thing On?" during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Laura Rose/Dave Benett/WireImage)© Laura Rose/Dave Benett/WireImage

Claudia is reportedly in talks to host her own chat show

Claudia's TV future

While it's safe to say Claudia has a busy schedule, bouncing between a Scottish castle for The Traitors and train stations up and down the country for Channel 4's The Piano, there have been reports that the presenter is getting her own chat show. 

According to Deadline, the broadcaster is in advanced talks to present her own programme, produced by Graham Norton's production company So Television, which is also behind his chat show for the BBC. It's thought that Claudia's show would be broadcast in the months The Graham Norton Show is off air. 

The reports, however, have not been confirmed by the BBC. 

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More