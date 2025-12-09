Aled Jones' actress daughter Emilia stuns in miniskirt and white heels while promoting The Running Man

Emilia Jones looked every bit the up-and-coming A-list actress when she was spotted out and about in New York City this week. However, it’s little known that the 23-year-old star - who most recently appears in film The Running Man - is the only daughter of Aled Jones.

Emilia stunned in a grey checked blazer jacket and matching pleated miniskirt, with pink detailing, along with a crisp white shirt, black tights and white heels. She finished off her chic ensemble with an undone blue striped tie draped around her neck, a black handbag and pair of gold hooped earrings.

The star, who was arriving at the city’s NBC Studios, is in town to promote The Running Man, which also sees Glen Powell, Daniel Ezra and Michael Cera among its stellar cast. It comes after her roles in the films CODA and Cat Person, as well as the Netflix series Locke & Key.

It was revealed in October that Emilia is set to play the on-screen sister of fellow actress Daisy Edgar-Jones in an upcoming thriller called Bad Bridgets. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair - who are of no relation in real life - are due to start shooting in Northern Ireland and Ireland in spring 2026.

However, Emilia is certainly no stranger to the spotlight as the eldest child of Aled, the singer and presenter - who famously fronts BBC's Songs of Praise and rose to fame as the voice behind the 1985 recording of ‘Walking in the Air’ from The Snowman. Her mother is Claire Fossett, and her parents married in 2001, the year before she was born.

Emilia seemed keen to play down her famous connections - which even saw her pictured meeting Queen Camilla as a youngster at a London carol concert in 2006 - in a recent interview with Who What Wear. She described it as "beginner’s luck" to be spotted by a casting director during a local improvisational games class as an eight-year-old - which led to roles in One Day and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

"I owe everything to CODA," Emilia told Who What Wear of the role she took on when she was 17 and for which she won a BAFTA nomination. "I'm such an open actor. I don't have a specific lane that I want to stick in. I really love doing everything and anything and working with different filmmakers."

It feels fitting that her parents met while they were both performing. Claire, a Blackpool Tower Circus performer, first crossed paths with Aled while he was treading the floorboards in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on a 20-week run in the city.

Speaking in 2022 about her granddaughter’s part in CODA - which went on to win a Best Picture Oscar that year - Claire's mother Elaine Fossett told The Blackpool Gazette: "It was filmed in nine months on such a tiny budget. We couldn’t believe that this small indie film was going to challenge some of the amazing films that were nominated. It was almost like a miracle. These things don’t happen except in fairy stories. Emilia was ecstatic."

Her grandmother continued: "My daughter grew up in the circus, the circus was very much a part of her childhood, and I’ve worked in theatre for most of my life. So to see my granddaughter share that passion is wonderful."