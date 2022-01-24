Aled Jones' daughter opens up about parents in rare television appearance The actress appeared on This Morning

Aled Jones' daughter Emilia Jones has opened up about her "super supportive" parents during her appearance on This Morning on Monday.

Speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes to promote her new coming-of-age film, CODA, Emilia revealed that her parents are "not pushy at all".

After being asked by Rochelle if her father helped coach her ahead of her singing performance in the film, the actress responded: "No, he's so chilled out."

"My parents are so supportive but they're also so laid back. They are not pushy at all and when I was younger I used to hate it when they wanted me to be at school for a certain amount of time, I used to hate that, but now I look back and I'm grateful. They wanted me to be a kid.

"They're super chilled and super supportive. My dad is happy that I've had singing lessons because, yeah, I love singing so much and I'm always singing around the house and in the shower," she added.

Emilia also revealed that Aled had watched CODA four times and that he attended the virtual premiere. She said: "We premiered at Sundance [Film Festival] which was all virtual so it meant my dad could watch it with me for the first time."

The actress plays Rubi Rossi in the drama, a 17-year-old from Massachusetts, who is the only hearing member of a deaf family. After joining her high school's choir group, she finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her undiscovered passion for singing.

Emilia stars in Apple TV+ film CODA

Talking about her film, Emilia told the presenters that she had to train for nine months to learn sign language. She said: "I learnt American sign language. I had amazing deaf coaches who really pushed me and taught me and I just fell in love with the language. It was a lot of hard work but just so rewarding when I finished."

CODA is available to stream on Apple TV+.

