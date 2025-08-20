Prime Video's 'masterpiece' returning drama series delights fans with major update

Prime Video has dropped a new teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated second season of Fallout, which arrives on 17 December.

The new season, which stars Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, picks up in the aftermath of the epic season one finale, taking audiences on a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

© Courtesy of Prime Ella Purnell stars in Fallout

Reacting to the trailer on social media, viewers expressed their excitement. One person wrote: "The attention to detail is astounding," while another added: "This show is such a treat for Fallout fans."

The drama, which has been hailed as a "masterpiece" by viewers, is based on the video game of the same name and tells the "story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have".

The synopsis continues: "200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them."