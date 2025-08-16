Skip to main contentSkip to footer
'Genuinely amazing' series set to return to Amazon this year – and fans are going wild
Amazon Prime has teased fans as the streaming giant dropped its first look at the second season of one of its biggest hits of 2024 – see what the series was here

Ella Purnell in Fallout© Courtesy of Prime Video
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
One of Amazon Prime's biggest hits of 2024 was Fallout, which was based on the best-selling video game series published by Bethesda.

The next series of the popular show is due to drop on the streaming service in December, and the corporation dropped its first-look at the second season this week. The poster shows that the new season will be based off Fallout: New Vegas, as Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), Maximus (Aaron Moten) and Dogmeat are seen strolling through the wasteland with the iconic Vegas sign behind them.

Amazon captioned the poster: "Time for a little road trip. We're heading back to the Wasteland this December."

Fallout has proven so popular for the streaming giant that a third season was greenlit before the second season even aired.

Viewer response

Fans were incredibly excited to be heading back to the Wasteland, as one said: "With New Vegas on the horizon and Deathclaws lurking in the dark, Fallout Season 2 looks ready to raise the stakes, can't wait."

Ella Purnell in an abandoned house in Fallout© JoJo Whilden/Prime Video
Are you excited for the show's return?

A second added: "Wasteland, here we come! Can't wait for the wild ride," while a third noted: "Perfect Christmas gift."

A fourth commented: "Awesome. Can't wait," while a fifth was slightly disappointed with the release date, teasing: "December is too far."

First season reactions

Fallout was a critical and commercial success when the first season dropped in April 2024. Series 1 has a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with its consensus reading: "An adaptation that feels like a true extension of the games, Fallout is a post-apocalyptic blast for newcomers and longtime fans alike."

At the time, fans praised the series for how well it adapted the game franchise. "The #Fallout show is genuinely amazing," one mused. "Telling a new story in the world of the games was an inspired choice and I hope more video game adaptations take this approach.

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in Fallout© Courtesy of Prime Video
The series was praised for how it handled its source material

"The tone and visual design are on point, and I love the characters and mystery. I can't wait for more seasons."

Another added: "Upon completing the #Fallout season One, I must express my profound admiration for this captivating show. As a devoted follower of the Fallout series since the inception of Fallout 1, the rich universe has always held a special place in my heart."

