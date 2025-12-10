Meet Sigourney Weaver's only child who was also her co-star

Sigourney Weaver is showing no signs of slowing down. The 76-year-old has taken on the role of Kiri, a 14-year-old Na’vi, in James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. However, away from the spotlight, she's a doting mom to Shar Simpson, her only child.

The actress welcomed Shar with her husband, Jim Simpson, in April 1990, just three months after they tied the knot. During an interview with The Sunday Times in 2023, Sigourney shared that her child identifies as non-binary, a decision that the actress supports wholeheartedly.

Despite their mom's Oscar-winning stardom, Shar has chosen to refrain from the spotlight and lead a more private life. In light of Sigourney's latest role, HELLO! takes a closer look at her family life and special bond with her only child.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Career Shar holds a dual master’s degree from the California Institute of the Arts in writing and interactive media. During their studies, they wrote two Choose Your Own Adventure books, Eighth Grade Witch and Brooklyn Mermaid, under the name C.E. Simpson. Shar currently works as an adjunct assistant professor at the Digital Storytelling Lab at Columbia University School of the Arts. Sigourney opened up about her child's career during an interview with The Sunday Times. She said that Shar teaches "digital storytelling, bots, misinformation" and is "someone who is excited about AI and not frightened about it." It seems Shar has no interest in following in their mom's footsteps. "[They're] not in the industry, bless [their] heart," said the actress. "It’s a nightmare for parents in the business when their child says, ‘I want to be in show business,’ because we really know what it entails."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Only child Shar has no siblings as her parents met later in life. "By the time [Shar] arrived 11 years ago, [they were] so welcome," Sigourney wrote in Esquire back in 2007. "[They've] been a huge source of joy for us. If I have any regrets, it's that I would have liked to have had more children. But you can't have everything. I'm thrilled beyond belief to have [them]."



© Getty Images for Bottega Veneta Relationship with mom Sigourney has been open about balancing her career alongside motherhood. "To actually be able to work and not feel that tug all the time, would be great," she told ABC in 2008. "It's worse for me than for her. She's fine without me."



© Getty Images Acting debut Shar made their onscreen debut alongside their parents in the 2003 film The Guys. Shar played Sigourney's onscreen child in the film, while Jim portrayed her husband. "It was a very short shoot, and we don’t usually work together, so we can take turns with our [child]," Jim told IndieWire in 2003. "We also like to complain about whom we’re working with when we get home, and you can’t do that when you’re working together because you’re looking at them."

