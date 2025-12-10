Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Sigourney Weaver's only child who was also her co-star
Subscribe
Meet Sigourney Weaver's only child who was also her co-star

Meet Sigourney Weaver's only child who was also her co-star

As Sigourney Weaver takes on her latest role in Avatar: Fire and Ash, HELLO! takes a closer look at her relationship with her only child, Shar Simpson

Sigourney Weaver in suit poses for the photographer at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 © Getty Images for The Red Sea Int
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sigourney Weaver is showing no signs of slowing down. The 76-year-old has taken on the role of Kiri, a 14-year-old Na’vi, in James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash. However, away from the spotlight, she's a doting mom to Shar Simpson, her only child.

The actress welcomed Shar with her husband, Jim Simpson, in April 1990,  just three months after they tied the knot. During an interview with The Sunday Times in 2023, Sigourney shared that her child identifies as non-binary, a decision that the actress supports wholeheartedly. 

Despite their mom's Oscar-winning stardom, Shar has chosen to refrain from the spotlight and lead a more private life. In light of Sigourney's latest role, HELLO! takes a closer look at her family life and special bond with her only child. 

Sigourney Weaver and Shar Simpson during Paris Fashion Week in 2020© Penske Media via Getty Images

Career

Shar holds a dual master’s degree from the California Institute of the Arts in writing and interactive media. During their studies, they wrote two Choose Your Own Adventure books, Eighth Grade Witch and Brooklyn Mermaid, under the name C.E. Simpson.

Shar currently works as an adjunct assistant professor at the Digital Storytelling Lab at Columbia University School of the Arts. Sigourney opened up about her child's career during an interview with The Sunday Times. She said that Shar teaches "digital storytelling, bots, misinformation" and is "someone who is excited about AI and not frightened about it."

It seems Shar has no interest in following in their mom's footsteps. "[They're] not in the industry, bless [their] heart," said the actress. "It’s a nightmare for parents in the business when their child says, ‘I want to be in show business,’ because we really know what it entails."

Sigourney Weaver and Jim Simpson red dress© Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Only child

Shar has no siblings as her parents met later in life. "By the time [Shar] arrived 11 years ago, [they were] so welcome," Sigourney wrote in Esquire back in 2007. "[They've] been a huge source of joy for us. If I have any regrets, it's that I would have liked to have had more children. But you can't have everything. I'm thrilled beyond belief to have [them]."

Shar Simpson in blue dress and Sigourney Weaver in brown coat at the Bottega Veneta fashion show in 2020© Getty Images for Bottega Veneta

Relationship with mom

Sigourney has been open about balancing her career alongside motherhood. "To actually be able to work and not feel that tug all the time, would be great," she told ABC in 2008. "It's worse for me than for her. She's fine without me."

Sigourney Weaver in black dress with husband Jim Simpson in black suit and child Shar Simpson in purple dress on red carpet at the opening ceremony and "My Salinger Year" premiere during the 70th Berlinale © Getty Images

Acting debut

Shar made their onscreen debut alongside their parents in the 2003 film The Guys. Shar played Sigourney's onscreen child in the film, while Jim portrayed her husband. "It was a very short shoot, and we don’t usually work together, so we can take turns with our [child]," Jim told IndieWire in 2003. "We also like to complain about whom we’re working with when we get home, and you can’t do that when you’re working together because you’re looking at them."

Shar Simpson in leopard print coat and Sigourney Weaver in black suit at the Dior And I NY Premiere After-Party on April 7, 2015© Getty Images for Dior

Doting mom

"My [child] [Shar] is absolutely the most important thing to me," Sigourney gushed to The Guardian in 2010. "My family comes first, and I'm so grateful to them that they let me go off and make films. But, you know, I find it very difficult to leave them. I hate it. I have had therapy and found it helpful in dealing with the guilt I've felt about leaving them. Going to New Zealand to make Avatar when my [child] was applying to colleges almost killed me."

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More