Richard Gere's rarely-seen stepson celebrates milestone moment in sweet photo

Richard Gere's stepson, Albert, celebrated his 13th birthday in style with his proud mother, Alejandra Silva. The 42-year-old shared a snap of her rarely-seen son to Instagram on Tuesday in celebration of his milestone day, featuring Albert wearing a bold crown while sitting at the kitchen table.

In the snap, Albert's face was partially obscured as he kissed their family dog on the nose, with large silver balloons hanging in the background that spelled out his name. "Happy 13th birthday!" Alejandra wrote over the picture.

"Welcome to your teen years. Brace yourself and brace me too." The activist shares Albert with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland, whom she split from in 2015.

She also welcomed her two younger sons, six-year-old Alexander and five-year-old James, with Richard, whom she married in 2018.

Learn more about Richard's three sons below...

To add to their blended family, the Pretty Woman star welcomed his eldest son, Homer James Jigme Gere, in 2000 with his second wife, Carey Lowell.

Richard has been a stepfather before – to Carey's daughter, Hannah, from her previous marriage – and shared how the experience of caring for her changed his life.

"Being a stepfather was an easy ride," he told The Independent. "I got past any fears I had about having children."

In an interview with The Guardian, he added: "It was actually quite simple. I never had an issue about children one way or the other. With Carey, she had a child from a previous marriage, and it was just a natural thing, caring for this child, having our own child. It was totally spontaneous and right."

Alejandra shared insight into what Richard was really like as a parent to their blended family in a touching Father's Day tribute in 2024. She described him as "the most wonderful dad four boys could ever wish for".

"Your endless patience, love, and dedication are truly remarkable. Happy Father's Day to the man who is always there for us, making every moment special. Love, Mom, James, Alexander, Albert, Homer."

They moved their family to Spain in 2024

According to the mom of three, Richard has become even more present with their sons since the family moved to Spain in 2024. "Richard is a very devoted and present father. He loves to read them stories. It seems like an idyllic photo, but it's true. He's a great dad," she told Elle España. "He doesn't cook. I do it, but when I cook, he plays the guitar."

"The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum. We are happier than ever," Richard chimed in. "[Alejandra], because she is at home, and I, because if she is happy, I am happy."

They made the big move in order to be closer to Alejandra's family, who hail from Spain. "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture," the 76-year-old said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers…Our kids are bilingual, so they're going to flourish there."