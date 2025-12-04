'80s icon Sigourney Weaver has fans doing a double take in ageless appearance

'80s icon Sigourney Weaver looked incredibly youthful at the Paris premiere of her film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, the latest instalment in the record-breaking Avatar franchise created by director James Cameron. The 76-year-old was glowing in a green and cream-colored tweed jacket paired with black trousers and black dress shoes as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower. She added a black belt to cinch in the waist, as well as delicate drop earrings.

Sigourney wore her signature reddish-brown bob on Wednesday, which was perfectly styled and tousled. She was joined by her co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington and Oona Chaplin, as well as James.

© Getty Images Sigourney looked incredibly youthful at the Paris event

The third Avatar film will drop three years after Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to the first instalment. Sigourney has appeared in all three films and shared in an interview that the newest Avatar flick was perhaps the best one yet.

"I've never seen anything like this," she declared. "It's just spectacular. We've seen the movie, and we love the movie so much. Some people feel it's their favorite, and that makes you feel very proud."

Watch Sigourney in the Avatar sequel below...

Sigourney is a Hollywood legend, having originated the role of Ellen Ripley in the Alien franchise. She portrayed the iconic character in the original 1979 film, followed by Aliens in 1986, Alien 3 in 1992 and Alien Resurrection in 1997.

Her character is the last one standing in a showdown against the terrifying Xenomorph alien, in a role which was incredibly progressive at the time. "The writers took a male part and made it into Ripley, not because they felt it was a feminist statement but so, they said, 'No one will ever think the girl might end up the survivor,'" she told AARP Magazine.

© Getty Images She was joined by her Avatar co-stars Oona and Zoe

"When they rewrote it as a woman, they didn't make her vulnerable, having little crying jags or any of that. She was just, 'What's next? Put one foot in front of another.'"

While the mother of one declared in the past that she wouldn't reprise her role as Ripley, she did reveal during a New York Comic Con panel in October that a fifth film was in its earliest stages.

© Hulton Archive She rose to fame for her role in Alien

"You know, Walter Hill is a very good friend of mine, and he wrote 50 pages of where Ripley would be now, and they are quite extraordinary," Sigourney said.

"I have never felt the need [to reprise the role.] I was always like, 'Let her rest, let her recover.' But what Walter has written is, first of all, so true to me," she continued.

© Getty Images She appeared in three Alien sequels, ending in 1997

"It's very much about the society that would incarcerate someone who has tried to help mankind, but she's a problem to them, so she's sort of tucked away."

Sigourney's effortless glow at 76 may be due to her vegan lifestyle, which she has maintained for several years. "We try [to be vegan]," she told Stellar.

© Getty Images The actress has been a vegan for several years

"[James] Cameron is also a vegan, so we have vegan caterers on the Avatar films. My husband, daughter and I really try very hard to be at least vegetarian."

She added that it was essential to her that she keep moving and remain active. "Working in this business makes me stay fit. Stamina is probably one of the most important things to have."