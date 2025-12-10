Exclusive: How Mark Harmon's wife Pam Dawber helped fellow NCIS star start career: 'We owe them'

Mark Harmon's wife Pam Dawber has good karma on her side thanks to her selfless personality. NCIS star Bart Johnson exclusively spoke with HELLO! during the iHeartRadio's 2025 Jingleball in Los Angeles on December 30, and he revealed how Pam helped him in a life-changing way.

The actor expressed that when he first arrived in California, he didn't know anyone, however, Pam changed that. He recalled: "[Mark's] wife Pam Dawber got me my manager… It's the only phone number I had when I came to Hollywood, was Pam Dawber, and she got me one meeting with this manager, Terrance Hines, and that started my whole career. So, love those guys. We owe them."

He attended the carpet along with his wife Robyn Lively and shared some insight into how they met. Bart expressed: "The very first show we did together, we never spoke. We had one line together. We did like seven episodes together, we never said a single line. "Robyn revealed what was so special about working on the NCIS set that set it apart from any other project that he has done. He stated: "Honestly, there are some shows that you work on and you're like, 'Okay… this has been whatever.' [On NCIS] the cast and the crew were so… just everyone was so kind and welcoming and creative and part of it, and it was one of the best experiences I've had."

The actor reflected on his journey with the hit franchise and he added: "It was a backdoor pilot [on] JAG... I did the pilot all those years ago, and now it's, like, come full circle." Robyn also appeared on JAG as well. Bart was born in Hollywood, California and being that his mother Charlene Johnson was a TV hairstylist, he grew up loving the magical world of film. As his mother worked, he got to experience the sets of Mork and Mindy (which starred Pam), The Brady Bunch and Charlie's Angels. Bart went on to attend the University of Utah as a pre-med student; however, he soon realized that journey wasn't for him, therefore, he found success in Yale University's drama program.

His debut role took place on the set of the film My Family in 1995. He went on to act in Diagnosis Murder, Walker, Texas Ranger, Sunset Beach, Jag Babylon 5, and Hyperion Bay. He became most known for portraying coach Jack Bolton on the High School Musical franchise. Bart has also been featured in The Client List, Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street, and The Saratov Approach. Regardless of all his career success, he remains humble and doesn't forget who helped make his dreams come true.