TV shows that pay the most royalties today

While it may seem like the finales of our favourite TV shows mark the end of the cast and crew’s involvement, for many stars, it’s far from the curtain call. Thanks to syndication, reruns, and the ever-expanding world of streaming platforms, these shows keep generating royalties that still bring in a steady stream of income.

From modern hits to shows that have gone on to earn their stars even more than during their original runs, we’re taking a look at the TV shows that continue to bring in the biggest royalties for their cast today.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images The cast of Friends are thought to bring in $20 million a year each Friends (1994–2004) Friends remains one of the most lucrative TV shows of all time, long after its final episode aired in 2004. Through syndication revenue, USA Today reported in 2015 that the show still brings in around $1 billion each year for Warner Bros. – and of that sum, a $20 million annual paycheck is given to each of its six leads.



© AFP via Getty Images The Seinfeld creators are reportedly earning a jaw-dropping amount Seinfeld (1989–1998) The beloved sitcom, still a hit today following its ending in 1998, is earning its co-creators a staggering sum. According to Vulture, stars and co-creators Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David can earn up to $400 million per syndication cycle – it’s unknown how long this is for Seinfeld, but it’s typically a period of 1-5 years. While the other stars, like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, also earn residuals, they don’t own a stake in the show, so theirs are standard Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) payments – estimated to be a lot lower than the hefty sum its creators bring in.

© Getty Images Some of the Big Bang Theory stars own a stake in its total earnings The Big Bang Theory (2007–2019) Although the popular sitcom came to an end in 2019, its actors, who were consistently earning some of the highest salaries on TV, were estimated to continue their big earning beyond the show’s airtime. While the cast have never publicly shared about their residual earnings, Metro UK reported in 2019 that the lead cast could make around $10 million a year from reruns. Stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, and Kaley Cuoco each own a one per cent stake in the show’s total earnings, which are estimated to be around $1 billion a year.

© © 2016 TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. The Simpson's co-developer donated his fortune, largely made from residuals, to charity The Simpsons (1989–) The infamous animated sitcom may still be running, but it’s already earned former creators a hefty sum in royalties. TV writer Sam Simon, who co-developed the show, left in 1993, but revealed in a 2007 CBS interview that he was still making over $10 million annually from the show. Calling the money “ridiculous”, Sam donated his entire fortune before he passed away in 2015. Sam’s ex-wife, Jennifer Tilly, also benefitted from the show’s success. In their divorce settlement, she secured a share of his ongoing Simpsons earnings, revealing on the Los Angeles Magazine’s The Originals podcast in 2021 that she still receives roughly a third of Sam’s ongoing profits from the series.

© CBS Mark Harmon is thought to be taking home a staggering amount in NCIS residuals NCIS (2004–) While many stars of the long-running procedural drama are estimated to take home over $100,000 per episode, former star Mark Harmon was bringing home a staggering amount for his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Mark was said to receive around $525,000 per episode, and combined with his producer credits and syndication royalties from previous seasons, meant he was making approximately $20 million a year. Paramount’s Chief Content Licensing Officer also revealed in 2024 that the company has done over four and a half billion dollars of licensing on the NCIS franchise, so it’s likely the stars’ hefty royalties are going nowhere.

© Photo: Rex Star Kelsey Grammer brings home a reported $13 million per year in Frasier royalties Frasier (1993–2004) The classic sitcom made its stars household names, and its enduring popularity has meant many of them are still raking in jaw-dropping amounts in royalties. Star Kelsey Grammer reportedly earns $13 million in royalties every single year from Frasier, while in 2002, Jane Leeves, who played Daphne Moon, was the highest-paid British actress in history thanks to her role on the show and the residuals she was making.

