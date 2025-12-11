Keeley Hawes' on-screen daughter ties the knot with surprising low-key ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Keeley Hawes' on-screen daughter, Synnøve Karlsen, who has tied the knot with her mystery man at Islington Town Hall.

The Glaswegian-born actress, 28, said "I do" during an intimate ceremony in the heart of London, seeing the big day off with pints in the pub. Synnøve and Keeley played mother and daughter duo Dr Susanna Zelb and Cassie Stone in The Midwitch Cuckoos, and have often been complimented for their likeness, with Synnøve even playing a younger version of Keeley in Miss Austen.

The Glaswegian-born actress has tied the knot!

Sharing the details from her big day, Synnøve shared a photo dump on Instagram, with the caption simply reading: "10/10." The photos showed her and her now husband beaming outside Islington Town Hall, signing their marriage certificate and dancing under confetti thrown by their loved ones.

Synnøve looked beautiful on her big day, wearing a black and white skirt suit and black pointed-toe stilettos. Meanwhile, her new husband opted for a smart navy blue suit.

Keeley was one of the first to share her well-wishes with the couple, commenting: "JOY! Congratulations, you beautiful pair." Meanwhile, filmmaker Edgar Wright penned: "Congratulations."

Prior to the news of her wedding, Synnøve kept the details of her relationship out of the spotlight, only previously mentioning her beau briefly in an interview with PIBE Magazine.

Asked how she unwinds after wrapping up a big project, she told the publication: "I usually just want to come home and get into bed, where I usually remain for a week or so. Then, if there's an opportunity, I like to take a trip away with a friend or my boyfriend."

Synnøve's bond with Keeley

While on-screen the pair appear closer than close, that couldn't be truer for their relationship off-screen, with the Clique star referring to Keeley as her "mentor."

Talking about Miss Austen, Synnøve told Harper's Bazaar: "We're really close. I see her as a mentor. We both just knew that we would be able to slide into these roles and bring [the story] to life together – but in quite different ways."

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Keeley and Synnøve have a close bond both on and off screen

Synnøve explained to Country & Townhouse that she and Keeley have an "unspoken trust" in each other. Explaining why she and the Spooks star didn't do much "planning and mapping" of their characters in Miss Austen: "Keeley and I know each other so well and we've worked together before, there was an unspoken trusting of each other and what we were doing."

She later added: "Keeley and I have played mother and daughter before, so we've got a familiarity with each other that felt really easy to slot into. It felt like we trusted each other to go off and have our own stab at that character, which we’ve hopefully married together in a real way."