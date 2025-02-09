Miss Austen star Synnøve Karlsen's famous family and life off-screen

Synnøve isn't the only big name in her family as her aunt is film producer Elizabeth Karlsen and her uncle is the filmmaker and actor Stephen Woolley. Their joint production company Number 9 Films is behind a string of critically acclaimed films, including Made in Dagenham, Carol, Colette and Living.

Speaking about her upbringing, the Glasgow-born, Helensburgh-raised star told The Scotsman in 2019: "I was lucky because we were always pushed to watch films and discuss them. And since I've been an actor my aunt and uncle are great people to ask advice about scripts and work relationships, they're amazing. Although what I do is totally different."

Synnøve, who has an American mother and half-Norwegian father, moved to London with her family when she was 12 and would spend her summers in Norway.

The actress, whose name is pronounced 'Sin-er-va', now lives in London. Sharing her love for the city, she told Fabric: "I have lived here for 10 years and then longer with my family growing up. I feel so grateful to be able to live in a city where you can walk out the door and have so much at your fingertips."