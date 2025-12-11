Jennifer Lawrence makes surprise comeback to star-making role

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson will head back to the world of The Hunger Games in the franchise's upcoming film, Sunrise on the Reaping, according to Deadline. The highly-anticipated project is set to drop on November 20, 2026, and is a prequel to the original four films, The Hunger Games (2012), Catching Fire (2013), Mockingjay: Part One (2014) and Mockingjay: Part Two (2015).

Jennifer portrayed the main character, Katniss Everdeen, in the series, while Josh played her love interest and fellow victor, Peeta Mellark. Details of their return remain scarce, but the duo will likely appear in a flash-forward in the film, as was written in the 2025 novel that the film is based on, authored by Suzanne Collins.

The film will take place 24 years before the events of the first movie, and will follow the story of Haymitch Abernathy (portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the previous films), a teenager who was reaped in the 50th annual Hunger Games.

This Hunger Games differs from previous years in that it is a Quarter Quell, meaning that double the number of child tributes will head into the arena to fight to the death at the behest of the tyrannical President Snow.

Joseph Zada is set to play a young Haymitch, while Ralph Fiennes is President Snow, Jesse Plemons is Plutarch Heavensbee, Kieran Culkin is Caesar Flickerman, Elle Fanning is Effie Trinket, and Glenn Close is Drusilla Sickle. Other notable cast members include Whitney Peak, Maya Hawke, Mckenna Grace, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Iris Apatow.

The Sunrise on the Reaping novel sold more than 1.5 million copies in its opening week in March, surpassing the debut numbers of the four other books in the series, including 2020's The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Jennifer and Josh have not yet commented on their return to the franchise, although Josh has shared his desire to jump back into the world of The Hunger Games in the past.

"That'd be cool. No, I know nothing in that world right now," he told Brit + Co in August. "Hunger Games is amazing, and I've loved it for many years, and I will love it forever."

The actor later told Variety that he would love to reprise his role and join his old friends onscreen again. "I would love to be back on set with Francis [Lawrence, the director], with Jen, with Liam [Hemsworth], with Woody [Harrelson]," he said. "It would not take any convincing at all. I'd be there in a heartbeat."

Josh's latest film, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, recently enjoyed a blockbuster opening weekend, while Jennifer was honored with her seventh Golden Globe nomination on Monday for Die My Love.

The now-35-year-old previously admitted that it took her some time to accept the role of Katniss Everdeen, as she knew it would change her life. "It was a huge decision that I felt just couldn't be made in the phone call," Jennifer said on Good Morning America.

"There are not a lot of decisions you make that will change your life forever, and it will never go back. I didn't know if I was ready for my life to veer in this direction yet. But ultimately, I love the script, I love the character, the books and the director."