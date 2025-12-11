GMA's Lara Spencer wows viewers with daring new look

Good Morning America's Lara Spencer was sizzling as she rugged up in a daring spandex bodysuit while filming coverage for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games on Lake Placid with her team.

Joining her was ABC News Correspondent James Longman, who wore a matching blue skin-tight bodysuit for the show. Each bodysuit was branded with the GMA logo on the chest, and they sported blue balaclavas to protect the lower halves of their faces from the cold.

© Instagram Lara looked incredible in the skin-tight bodysuit

Lara added sturdy black snow boots, black and blue ski gloves, and a blue knitted beanie with a large pompom to complete the look. She wore her blonde locks curled artfully underneath her hat and showcased her lithe, athletic figure in the jaw-dropping outfit.

"Team GMA in full spandex, attempting some of the sports we will cover at the upcoming Winter Games. Some went well. Some…not so much," she wrote in the caption, alongside several photos from their adventures in the snow.

See Lara's workout routine below...

Lara's fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her incredible look, with one writing: "The outfits are too fun," while another added: "You look FABULOUS!" A third chimed in: "Only you could rock a unitard and still look great," while another declared it a "cute outfit".

The 56-year-old, who was a GMA co-host between 2011 and 2018, now works as a contributor on the show and enjoys playing a myriad of sports in her downtime. Her love of sport flourished at university, when she attended Penn State on an athletic scholarship for springboard and platform diving.

© Instagram She was joined by the GMA team to film content for the Winter Olympics

She was nationally ranked in the sport and was later named an All American Athlete in 1991. "I have always been an athlete, and I think the best way to get a workout is to do a sport," she revealed to HELLO!

"The sport for me right now is tennis," Lara continued. "I love it. Tennis, yoga and stretching really works for me." The mom of two added that she isn't strict on sticking to a diet.

© Instagram The TV personality is incredibly athletic

"Here and there, if I've been naughty, I'll jump on the elliptical, but I really don't go crazy," she revealed. "Life is too short. I make sure that I eat right, and I love playing tennis as you can be with friends and be outside. Just do what makes you happy."

The TV personality loves to walk her dogs throughout the day, as it allows her to clear her mind and get some extra steps in. Due to her incredibly active lifestyle, Lara was diagnosed with hip dysplasia and underwent hip replacement surgery at just 47 years old.

© ABC via Getty Images She underwent hip replacement surgery in 2016

"I felt there was a stigma attached to a hip replacement, and I didn't know if I would be the same," Lara told People in 2016. "I went into this abyss of, 'What am I going to say to people and my kids?'"

"It's amazing what they can do now," she added, sharing that she wanted to "demystify" the procedure. "It's genetic. Being athletic exacerbated it. But this isn't an old person's problem, it's an active person's problem."