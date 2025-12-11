Elizabeth Banks shocks fans with 'relatable' new photos as fans insist it 'can't be her'

Elizabeth Banks stepped out for a casual time in New York City. The Hunger Games star took to Instagram to share a peek into her recent trip to the Big Apple with a festival carousel of pictures. Instead of opting for an Uber, the Modern Family actress proudly rode the subway.

© Instagram Elizabeth rode the subway in NYC

In the main photo, Elizabeth looked effortlessly chic with an olive-green puffer jacket with a fur hoodie, blue jeans, and a black hat. The entertainer donned a natural makeup look, as she was pictured holding onto a subway pole to help keep her balance during a crowded rush hour. Her fans rushed to the comments with their take on her preferred use of transportation. One fan wrote: "Hey is that Elizabeth Banks? No it can't be. Why would she ride the subway? It is her?" Another follower added: "I'd have probably fanboy fainted if I'd seen Elizabeth Banks on my commute home!" One person warned: "Wash your hands sweetheart," while another commented: "Stay out of the subways."

© Instagram She also visited the Bryant Park holiday market

The Pitch Perfect star captioned her carousel set: "Plays, trains and spicy rims… (+ furries + friends + MOMA) Holidays in NY!" In one video in the carousel, Elizabeth was spotted filming herself in front of Columbus Circle Mall's popular hanging holiday light decorations. She was also spotted enjoying the Bryant Park holiday markets, watching Operation Mincemeat on Broadway, listening to her vinyl collection while enjoying the views of the Empire State building from her room, having fun at a MoMA exhibit and checking out the Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons the night before the annual parade. Seems as though the actress crossed everything off her New York City holiday bucket list.

During her interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2023, Elizabeth recalled having an adventurous time with her family in New York City during Thanksgiving week. She explained that she witnessed a Grinch impersonator while walking the Brooklyn Bridge. Elizabeth said: "He was Grinching out. I was like, 'what an amazing character.' This guy got up in the morning. He put on this outfit, guys. He did the full makeup face! I mean, he looked like he was right out of the movie."

© Instagram The actress enjoyed some downtime with her friends

This isn't the first time that Elizabeth has shared her New York outings. Last year, she revealed her "48 hours in NYC" on TikTok. The video showed the actress enjoying a helicopter ride around the city, riding a Citi bike, checking out tourist hotspots like Times Square and the Oculus, watching the Broadway show Six and listening along to a subway band perform underground. She concluded the video with the overlaid text, "New York, I love you."

© Instagram She visited NYC restaurants and hotspots

Elizabeth was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. She attended the University of Pennsylvania where she minored in theater arts and majored in communications. Later on she graduated from San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater with an MFA degree. She then moved to New York City to begin auditioning, during which her massive enthusiasm for the Big Apple was born.