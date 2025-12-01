Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos reveal the major family tradition they skipped this year

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos switched it up for Thanksgiving this year, skipping their usual 6 p.m. dinner at home in favor of a hotel feast with no strings attached.

The TV hosts shared insight into their holiday on Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, after explaining that they left the country for Thanksgiving and spent it in London instead.

Kelly and Mark recounted their Thanksgiving experience

Their 24-year-old daughter, Lola, resides in the capital city and is in a relationship with Sports Talent Sales Assistant Cassius Kidston.

Kelly revealed that instead of cooking a feast for her family as per usual, they opted to celebrate the holiday at a hotel, where she was able to relax and kick her feet up after the meal for the first time in a long time.

Learn more about their Thanksgiving traditions below...



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Thanksgiving gone wrong

"I'm going to brag," she began. "We had the best Thanksgiving ever. We got out of town. We went to London to visit our daughter. And we went to a hotel for Thanksgiving. And guess what? It was the greatest Thanksgiving of our lives."

"You know what, the dinner just arrived. And then when it was done, it was cleared away," she continued, adding that old habits did die hard. "At a certain point, I got up and started clearing plates, and Lola was like, 'What are you doing?' And I go, 'I…I don't know?'" Kelly recalled.

© Getty Images for WarnerMedia The family visited Lola in London on Thanksgiving

"I'm like an old horse. You get into a routine, and it's like, 'Oh, dinner's over, I better start clearing plates for dessert.' And dessert just arrived, and it was heaven." Mark quipped that his Thanksgiving experience "wasn't different than any other year" as he "just showed up and was an honored guest and it was great".

Just days prior, Kelly and Mark had entered into a heated debate over the best time to start Thanksgiving dinner. The blonde beauty insisted that it should begin no earlier than 6 p.m., while her husband disagreed, saying that it should be closer to lunch.

© ABC Kelly and Mark debated the best time to start Thanksgiving dinner

"If you don't like that, you are welcome to make yourself a sandwich before because we are having dinner at 6 p.m.," Kelly declared to Mark. "You guys can Uber Eats your lunch, and then we'll have dinner at dinner time."

The Riverdale actor protested, claiming that having the meal earlier was ideal so as to enjoy the leftovers later in the evening. "Your leftovers go in the refrigerator, and at dinner, when they're hungry, you just point at the refrigerator," he said. "That's what you're eating, and then we're done."

Lola and Cassius have been dating for several years

During their London trip, Kelly and Mark were also able to spend time with Lola's boyfriend's parents, Simon and Rosie. "Our daughter's boyfriend's parents came over for dinner," Mark said on Friday's show.

"I like them so much, they're not our in-laws, but they're my daughter's boyfriend's parents…they are six and a half feet tall."

© Instagram Cassius' parents spent time with Kelly and Mark over Thanksgiving

"They are chic, they are British. Simon is the blonde James Bond, very suave," Kelly added. "They are basically the opposite of us."

Lola and Cassius met while studying at NYU, and she quietly confirmed their relationship in 2023 via social media. The brunette graduated from NYU with a degree in music and production in May 2023 and has been living abroad in London since.