Exclusive: Teri Hatcher and daughter Emerson lift the lid on their family life as they talk the holidays

Teri Hatcher and her daughter Emerson Teeney, 28, are excited for the holidays and they're busy taking in all the festive activities alongside loved ones. The mother-daughter duo exclusively spoke with HELLO! about their upcoming plans, during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert on December 5 in Los Angeles.

Emerson believes tis' the season to gather together. She revealed: "We're desperately devoted to the holidays and to celebrating together and community and friendship and love." Teri added: "That is the best part of the holidays… is just the sharing and the community, and we do that over food and music… the two things that really cross every culture."

They're both also huge fans of holiday tunes that "make spirits bright," as they sing. Teri shared: "I will say that [Emerson] is the best with playlists. And on Spotify, she has a playlist called Pine Cone Jam, and that is going 100 hours a day in my house." It's Christmas music by day and Christmas movies by night for the celebratory family. On top of that, Teri has an annual tradition that she completes every holiday season.

Teri said: "I just finished building my Christmas Village that I build. You can check it out on my Instagram. It takes me three days. It's quite extravagant, and I love doing it. And while I do it, I watch Christmas movies. And it's a list of Christmas movies that it takes for me to get through it. And this is what it was. I won't remember them all, but it was Elf — twice — The Holiday, Last Holiday, Love, Actually, Lady and the Tramp, Beauty and the Beast, Spirited — of which there's a song in Spirited called "Good Morning" that I rewound 12 times… just to listen to that — "Die Hard," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" … I mean, these are playing in the background as I build the whole thing. And I do that every year."

The Desperate Housewives actress doesn't play around when it comes to her Christmas Village. She shared a detailed video on Instagram which showcased her continued dedication to the project. The video was captioned: "Welcome to my Christmas village build out. I wanted to share this behind-the-scenes process… over 24 hours, filled with multiple holiday pajama changes, emotional triumphs, and a few glasses of wine. I hope it helps your happy holidays begin!"

In it the entertainer expressed that her festive project is much deeper than meets the eye, and she finds the journey on the way to get to the destination, "healing." She revealed: "Okay, I'm at that point that happens every year where I'm totally stuck and I have no idea how this is going to happen. I wanted to stop and share because I think this is sort of symbolic or a metaphor for life. When you get to that point and you just can't see yourself finishing and how hard that is to drive through that feeling and just keep doing it, keep going forward, even though you're not sure what it's leading you towards and you'll get to the finish. Something about it feels healing. Maybe that's why I build this Christmas village every year."