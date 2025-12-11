Inside Hoda Kotb's delightful $2.9m New York home featuring giant Christmas tree after former Today host decorates with her kids

Hoda Kotb is thriving in her stunning $2.9 million home just north of New York City in Westchester County, alongside her young daughters Haley, eight, and Hope, six. The former Today star shared insight into her suburban life in an Instagram post that documented the annual tradition of decorating their Christmas tree.

"It's all happening!" she captioned the post, which featured several snaps from their fun night in. In the first slide, Hope decorated the Christmas tree with candy canes, while in the second, Haley added another decoration to the middle of the tree, which was now covered in fairy lights.

© Instagram Hoda shared a series of sweet photos from their night in

In another photo, Hoda hung a decoration on the tree, while in the following slide, she hoisted Haley onto her shoulders to help her put the star at the top of the tree. Hoda's stunning living room was visible in the snaps, including her white ceilings and large windows.

Fans of the journalist took the comment section to share in her joy, with one writing: "Such great memories to make! Also, those ceilings are GORGEOUS!" while another added: "Beautiful tree! Sweet memories!" Hoda's former co-star Dylan Dreyer also weighed in, writing: "A perfect evening!!"

Learn more about Hoda's close bond with her daughters below...

The 61-year-old's home features a fireplace with a TV mounted above it, three bedrooms, a large deck, and a spacious backyard. "I want my kids to feel grass on their feet, and play in the yard, and ride bikes down the street, and run up and down the stairs," she told People of her decision to move.

"I just see that life for them in this perfect house in this beautiful little town where I know they'll be able to blossom into beautiful, independent, strong women."

© Instagram Her daughters Haley and Hope took charge of decorating

"The kids will have their own rooms, it's three bedrooms upstairs – mine and then one for Haley and one for Hope," Hoda later explained to Jenna Bush Hager on Today.

"And they're so excited to have their own space, they're excited about a reading chair, they're excited about having a beanbag chair, and their bed – that kind of stuff."

© Instagram Haley helped put the star on the top of the tree

Moving out of their Manhattan apartment brought back emotional memories of Haley and Hope's early years, as Hoda recalled on Today in early 2025.

"Both Haley and Hope came home there, and I remember them trying to crawl up the stairs," she reminisced. "And I remember now how they race up and down. I was thinking about the very first time we brought them home and carried them up those stairs in that car seat."

© Instagram The TV personality moved houses in 2024

"I can't believe I have a seven and a five-year-old, and I can't believe all those memories. There were so many things that we have built there."

The brunette beauty stepped back from her co-anchor duties with Today in January 2025 after 17 years on the show. She cited the reason for her exit as a desire to spend more time with her adopted daughters, whom she shares with her ex, Joel Schiffman.