Police Academy actress, 72, looks unrecognizable at intimate event

Police Academy star Colleen Camp was unrecognizable as she attended the screening of Train Dreams in West Hollywood on Wednesday, alongside a star-studded crowd. The 72-year-old looked stylish in an all-black ensemble with several pearl necklaces layered around her neck.

She added a pop of personality with her red cat-eye glasses, and wore blonde hair straight down past her shoulders. Colleen commanded the table's attention at the dinner party that took place after the screening, and addressed the attendees during the intimate event.

© Getty Images for Netflix Colleen commanded attention at the Train Dreams screening

The mother of one was a huge star in the '80s, after bursting onto the scene in 1979 with a small yet memorable part in Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now. She then nabbed a role in Dallas in the same year, followed by Valley Girl in 1983, and the Police Academy films as Sgt. Kathleen Kirkland.

One of her more notable roles was in the 1985 comedy thriller Clue, alongside Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd and Lesley Ann Warren. "The experience on this movie was one of the best experiences I ever had in my life because we all actually love working together," she told Forbes.

Colleen portrayed the beautiful French maid in the film and shared that even celebrities still approach her to share their love for the cult classic.

"What I'm going to say about Clue, which is really rewarding to me, personally and professionally, is that every generation…whether you're a 10-year-old saying I love Clue, whether you're an 80-year-old, whether you're an actor."

© Getty Images for Netflix She is a powerful Hollywood producer

"I mean, John Mayer came up to me," she revealed. "This guy's gorgeous, and he comes up to me and goes, 'When I was a kid, I saw Police Academy 56 times – and then I saw Clue.' What to me is the most rewarding, that a piece of work is forever, and that people will respond to that."

After appearing in several more hits like Die Hard With a Vengeance, Palo Alto and American Hustle, Colleen opted to move into producing in the late '90s.

© Getty Images She starred in the Police Academy films in the '80s

"I love the idea of producing. I love the idea of putting things together. I like having a helicopter view of things, as opposed to just one piece of it," she told Forbes.

"It's like looking at the whole quilt, instead of a piece. I like the idea of putting elements together. I've done it for years, just automatically, and then now getting to enjoy the fruits of that."

© Paramount Pictures Colleen portrayed Yvette (left) in Clue

Colleen was married to movie mogul John Goldwyn from 1986 until 2001, and the pair welcomed one daughter together, Emily. The star then made headlines in 2020 when she got engaged to Garrett Moore, the son of the Earl of Drogheda, who was 33 years her junior.

"We have had a magical and wonderful relationship over the last few years. We have the same sense of humor. Laughter is something that truly was the key ingredient to our special bond," she told the Daily Mail.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty She married media mogul John Goldwyn in 1986

Her aristocrat fiancé added: "Colleen and her work are so inspirational and filled with light at this strange time that one forgets all else. It may seem like Harold and Maude to some on the sidelines, but I prefer the idea of Mrs Robinson in The Graduate."

They ended their romance just months later, and Colleen later revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that it was a joke that had gone too far.