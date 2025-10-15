Who is Kat Stickler, John Mayer's supposed new romance?

Kat dreams of becoming a comedian. She provided insight into her writing process to The House Magazine: "Most of my comedic material is based on real life or inspired by people or 'characters' in my life. I do my best to write down ideas when they come to me, either at 2 a.m. in bed, out with friends, or while doing whatever other miscellaneous activities." After a productive writing session, she tends to show the material to her friends to get it green-lit. She added: "Once I have the idea written down, I run it by friends and family and see what comes off as the funniest, and most of the time we're all laughing and building off of each other's jokes."