Who is Kat Stickler, John Mayer's supposed new romance?

John Mayerhas been getting close with his suppossed new romance Kat Stickler. The two have been spotted hanging out consistently for two days straight. During their first outing, they were seen dining and then the very next night, they visited a members-only club called Fly Fish, both in New York City. Although neither of them have publicly confirmed their relationship, fans are speculating that they are soft-launching their growing bond. Find out more about Kat below.
Who is Kat Stickler?
Kat has made a name for herself on TikTok, where she has over 12 million followers. She has been featured on Barstool Sports, The Today Show, and The Greatest @ Home Videos. She recently started an HGTV podcast, and she is also an entrepreneur, as the part-owner of the brand STUR. Kat also founded Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Collective. She graduated from the University of Florida, where she was an English major.
What does Kat do?
Kat dreams of becoming a comedian. She provided insight into her writing process to The House Magazine: "Most of my comedic material is based on real life or inspired by people or 'characters' in my life. I do my best to write down ideas when they come to me, either at 2 a.m. in bed, out with friends, or while doing whatever other miscellaneous activities." After a productive writing session, she tends to show the material to her friends to get it green-lit. She added: "Once I have the idea written down, I run it by friends and family and see what comes off as the funniest, and most of the time we're all laughing and building off of each other's jokes."
Who has Kat previously dated?
Kat was previously married to Mike Stickler between 2019 to 2021. The couple welcomed their child Mary-Katherine in 2019. After that relationship ended, she went on to date Bachelorette star Jason Tartick, whom she met as a guest on his podcast called Trading Secrets. Their bond lasted for half a year before they broke up. Then she dated Cameron Walker from 2021 to 2022.
Who has John previously dated?
John has been in several public relationships including with Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and more. It is unclear at the moment whether John and Kat are in a relationship, however one can assume that they are actively taking the time to learn more about each other.
What has John said about marriage?
John shared on Kelly Rizzo's podcast Comfort Food: "I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, 'John will know what to do.' I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. 'If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.' You're a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You're a fully-fledged grown-up." Kelly hilariously commented: "Your kink is that you want someone to be like, 'John's got a guy.'" John comically replied: "Reliance kink? Oh my God. Reliability kink? Yes."