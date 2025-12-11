Tom Cruise's first wife Mimi Rogers, 69, looks chic as she steps out for rare appearance

Tom Cruise's first wife, Mimi Rogers, made a rare appearance on Wednesday at a screening of Train Dreams in West Hollywood, looking incredibly chic at the star-studded event.

The 69-year-old arrived in a brocade-style structured pink shirt with floral designs and a subtle sheen, paired with straight-leg gray trousers and pointed heels. She completed the look with a black handbag and wore her dark locks straight down in a sleek style.

Mimi was married to the A-list star from 1987 to 1990, after meeting through mutual friends at a dinner party. She had been raised in a Scientologist household and introduced Tom to the church, which sparked his decades-long commitment to the organization.

The duo appeared smitten throughout their marriage, despite Mimi being six years older than her husband, and they often spoke warmly about each other in interviews.

"I have a lot of happiness and security. I recommend [getting married]," Mimi told the Chicago Tribune in 1988. Tom then shared with Rolling Stone in 1990 that he had found the one.

"Since I've been with her, it's opened me up a lot. I think it's helped me be a better actor. We live a lot of life together. We share everything. That's the best thing about life. Otherwise, you go through it pretty sad and lonely and angry."

"I care about my wife more than anything in the world," he continued. "She's my best friend. I just really like being with her, you know? I love her." Despite this sentiment, the couple announced their split just days later.

"While there have been very positive aspects to our marriage, there were some issues which could not be resolved even after working on them for a period of time. Anyone who has been through this type of situation will understand that it is a complicated and difficult decision," their joint statement read.

The Mission Impossible star went on to meet his future wife, Nicole Kidman, in the same year on the set of Days of Thunder, and they tied the knot at the end of 1990 following a whirlwind romance.

The pair adopted kids Bella and Connor together, yet parted ways in 2001 after 11 years of marriage. He met his third wife, Katie Holmes, in 2005, and they married in 2006, after welcoming their daughter, Suri, seven months prior.

Mimi found love again with producer Chris Ciaffa, whom she met on the set of Fourth Story in 1990. Mimi gave birth to their daughter, Lucy, who now works at Amazon Studios, in 1994, and their son, Charlie, who now plays college baseball, in 2001. She married Chris in 2003.

The actress opened up to People in 1995 about her marriage to Tom, sharing that her name would seemingly always be associated with his. "I'm waiting for the moment when I don't have to talk about that…name anymore," she said.

"You cease to be an individual. No matter what the article is, it's 'Tom Cruise's wife.'"

Mimi went on to find success in Hollywood, starring in hits like Someone to Watch Over Me (1987), The Rapture (1991), Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) and the long-running TV series Bosch and its spinoff, Bosch: Legacy.