Kelly Osbourne is unrecognizable in rare public appearance following dramatic hair transformation

Kelly Osbourne's major hair transformation has shocked fans of the TV personality, who made a rare appearance in London on Tuesday at the launch of Juliet Sear's bakeware collection at Fortnum & Mason.

The 41-year-old arrived in a chic gray jumpsuit with the sleeves rolled up and a black belt cinching in her waist, and added a gold charm necklace and black strappy heels to complete the look.

© Brett Cove/Shutterstock Kelly debuted a major hair transformation on Tuesday

It was her hair that caught the eye, thanks to her voluminous Marilyn Monroe-style blonde curls that seemed to defy gravity. She looked virtually unrecognizable with the new hairstyle, which was a far cry from her usual slicked-back blonde look.

Kelly was all smiles at the event and opted for a glamorous makeup look on the night. Just a day prior, the mom of one shocked fans with her dramatic hair transformation in a clip posted to Instagram.

See Kelly at her father Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession below...

In the video, Kelly wore an all-black outfit as she read from the children's picture book The Dog With No Fur. Her blonde hair was again worn in a voluminous '60s-style blowout, and fans took to the comment section to express their shock over her changed appearance.

"Her transformation is visually crazy, if we compare her reality show era to now," wrote one, while another added: "The only way I recognized her was that she sounded like her mother."

© Brett Cove/Shutterstock Fans couldn't believe how different she looked

Kelly has been mourning the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July due to a heart attack. She shared insight into her grieving process in an Instagram post in August.

"Grief is a strange thing. It sneaks up on you in waves – I will not be okay for a while – but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I'm holding on tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind."

© Getty Images Kelly typically wears her hair in a slicked-back style

Ozzy's funeral procession took place in July in Birmingham, his hometown, and Kelly and her family were greeted by thousands of mourners. The Black Sabbath rocker later received the Lord Mayor's Award on what would have been his 77th birthday in honor of his incredible legacy.

"The fact that he has been recognized in such a way means so much to us because he loved this city, he loved Birmingham, he was a true Brummie through and through, and to be recognized in this way, it's incredible," Kelly told BBC Birmingham in her first TV interview following Ozzy's death.

© Instagram The TV personality's father, Ozzy, passed away in July

"He worked so hard to do what he wanted to do most in this, and that was perform one more time, and then he was ready to go. He made a mark on this planet that will never be erased," she said, referring to Ozzy's Back to the Beginning concert, which he performed in Birmingham in front of a crowd of 40,000 just two weeks before his death.

"It actually has been horrific. I've never ever felt anything like grief. I never realized that you could love someone so much," she added. Ozzy is survived by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, as well as his six children, Elliot, Jessica, Louis, Aimee, Jack and Kelly, and several grandchildren.