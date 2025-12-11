Emmanuelle Chriqui turns 50! See the Entourage star's stunning transformation in then and now photos

Emmanuelle Chriqui has been lighting up our screens since the late '90s, and never fails to deliver an incredible red carpet moment. Her two-decade glow-up is nothing short of jaw-dropping, from her breakout in Snow Day to her role as everyone's favorite cool girl in Entourage.

The Canadian actress, who is the daughter of Moroccan Jewish parents, has starred alongside everyone from Beyoncé to Adam Sandler and NSYNC, and celebrated her 50th birthday on December 10. Join HELLO! as we take a look at the most stunning moments from Emmanuelle's decades-long career.

1/ 12 © Ron Galella Collection via Getty 2000 Emmanuelle burst onto the scene with 2000's Snow Day, looking fresh-faced and ready to take on Hollywood. "I grew up in the theater. Early on in a local theatrical group, at age seven, I played the baby ghost. I knew I must be an actress. I feel it makes me alive. If I could no longer act, it would be like taking my breath away," she told PageSix.

2/ 12 © FilmMagic 2001 Emmanuelle was steadily becoming a certified it-girl, particularly after starring in the NSYNC film On the Line in 2001 alongside Lance Bass and Joey Fatone. In the early days of her career, the star favored dark eye shadow and often wore clothes that were bang on trend for the '00s.



3/ 12 © Getty Images 2002 As her star power rose, Emmanuelle began to dress in more mature and high-fashion looks, like this one from the Rising Stars Gala.



4/ 12 © WireImage 2005 2005 was a big year for the Canadian actress, who starred in eight projects, including National Lampoon's Adam and Eve. She also nabbed her biggest role to date as Sloan McQuewick in Entourage, in what was meant to be an arc lasting two to three episodes. She proved so popular on the show that the writers expanded her character, and she became a staple of the hit HBO series.



5/ 12 © Jason Kempin 2008 Another incredible year for Emmanuelle was 2008, which saw her star in You Don't Mess with the Zohan alongside Adam Sandler, and in Cadillac Records with Beyoncé and Gabrielle Union. She frequently mixed up her style from chic gowns to edgy red carpet looks during this time.



6/ 12 © WireImage 2009 The brunette beauty rocked bangs in 2009, proving that she could pull off any look and make it her own.



7/ 12 © FilmMagic 2013 Emmanuelle began to lean more into her edgy side with pieces like this leather gown with sheer paneling which showcased her lithe figure.



8/ 12 © Getty Images 2015 Emmanuelle reprised her role in the 2015 film Entourage and continued to stun on the red carpet.



9/ 12 © Penske Media via Getty Images 2019 She continued to age backwards during this time and had a starring role on The Passage TV series, alongside Mark-Paul Gosselaar.



10/ 12 © Getty Images for Environmental 2021 Emmanuelle began starring in The CW's Superman & Lois from 2021, and shifted her previously glamorous red carpet looks to more low-key outfits.



11/ 12 © Getty Images for National Allian 2023 Emmanuelle has barely aged a day since she rose to fame in 2000, as evidenced by her incredible appearance at the Los Angeles Mental Health Gala in 2023. She shared some of her beauty secrets with Allure , revealing that she focuses on relaxing, eating well, working out and makes sure to receive regular body scrubs.

