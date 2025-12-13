Exclusive: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos go incognito to pull off 'ultimate surprise' for daughter Lola

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos pulled off the "ultimate surprise" on Friday December 12 when they flew to London, England to watch their daughter Lola make her debut performance. HELLO! was in the audience, and saw Kelly and Mark sneak into the The Lower Third, a multi-space music and cocktail venue on historic Denmark Street in Soho, with both wearing newsboy caps.

As they stood in the doorway, Lola sang songs from her new EP, Sorry, It's All About Me, a soulful bluesy record that recalls Amy Winehouse and Olivia Dean, as well as a cover of Joni Mitchell's "River".

But as she took her final bow, Lola looked around the room and spotted her parents. Watch the moment in the video above.

© HELLO! Lola Consuelos performs in London

Left speechless, Lola asked her parents how they had arrived at the venue, to which Kelly, who lives in New York City, quipped: "An airplane!" The audience roared with laughter, as Lola joked they were looking "very Peaky Blinders". Later, after Lola left the stage, the family reunited with a group hug that left Lola in tears

"We are beside ourselves. She's been working so hard and her hard work paid off and guess what? We pulled off the ultimate surprise," Kelly later told HELLO!

"She didn't know we were here and we wanted to wait until it was all over to surprise her. We didn't want to make her nervous."

© HELLO! Mark and Kelly hug their daughter Lola Consuelos

"I cried because I didn't know they were coming!" added Lola. "You saw my reaction!"

"I want to have a glass of wine soon because I have all this adrenaline rushing out, but I am really happy," she continued. "I'm so blessed that everyone came and supported me. It means a lot."

© WireImage Kelly and Lola are pictured here in 2019

Lola, 24, graduated from NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, and fell in love with London after she spent a semester in the city during her college years. Lola now lives in London with her boyfriend.

The daughter of Kelly and Mark, who host ABC's morning program Live, admitted prior to her show that writing has given her an outlet to process past experiences that she had previously been "very hesitant to speak about it in fear of hurting others".

© Instagram Lola lives in London with her boyfriend Cassius Kidston

Lola told Euphoria magazine that she "felt a deep sense of liberation" when she began songwriting, and shared that the EP's title is "like a middle finger saying, 'I know I never said anything or was honest to others about how I feel… but here I am, you’re welcome.'"

Her debut – self-titled – single was released in October, and she wrote it with collaborator Evi Giorgi, a singer-songwriter.

© Lola Consuelos EP cover for Lola Consuelos

"This feels like just the beginning of a new chapter in my musical journey and I cannot wait to have every single one of you on this journey with me. thank you all for you endless support, love, and time. i appreciate it more than you know love youuuuu so much happy release day!!!!" Lola told fans on social media.

She added: "I've said this to Evi a thousand times and I'll say it again; Evi created such a safe space for me to truly let my guard down and tap in to emotions I hadn’t visited in a while and this is very much so reflected through the whole ep that is officially out in decemberrrrr!!"