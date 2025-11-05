Kelly Ripa's daughter wows with sizzling bikini photo and Rapunzel-inspired hair

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola, is beating the winter blues by reminiscing about summer with a throwback photo. The 24-year-old took to Instagram this week to share a stunning bikini photograph that showcased her luscious long locks. The picture captures Lola posing in front of the crystal-clear ocean in a burnt-orange triangle bikini top with a pair of white micro shorts adorned with green lining and a Brazil flag logo. Lola posed with a bright smile, leaning back as her toasted-almond hair flowed down her back in soft, beachy waves. The snap flaunted the budding singer's golden summer tan as she gazed off into the distance in the second photo. "I miss my long hair I miss my tan pre save my song out november 21st #newmusic #hypochondriac," penned Lola in the caption.

The musician teased the second single from her upcoming EP on social media. Titled Hypochondriac, the track follows her debut single Lola and is set for release on November 21. Back in October, Lola revealed her debut single with a thankful message to her fans. "The first single, 'Lola' of my debut ep comes out at MIDNIGHT!!!!! 'Lola' was the first song @evigiorgi and I wrote together. I've said this to Evi a thousand times and I’ll say it again; Evi created such a safe space for me to truly let my guard down and tap into emotions I hadn't visited in a while and this is very much so reflected through the whole ep that is officially out in decemberrrrr!!! We had the best time with @urpaljoey creating this song (dream team hehe). This feels like just the beginning of a new chapter in my musical journey and I cannot wait to have every single one of you on this journey with me. Thank you all for your endless support, love, and time. i appreciate it more than you know love youuuuu so much happy release day!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Lola looked stunning in the bikini snap

Kelly Ripa's relationship with her daughter

Lola shares a close relationship with her mom, Kelly. During an interview on her mom's SiriusXM show Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the pair discussed their special bond, with Lola revealing that she often confides in her parents. "I was going through a bit of a thing and I really felt like the only people I could speak to were my parents," she shared. "Like most cases, when you're growing up, your parents always telling you, 'When you're older you're gonna wish you listened to me'. And there's so many times in my life where I'm now like, oh my God, I completely get it."

© Instagram Kelly Ripa with her daughter Lola

The singer added that she "didn't really want anyone else's opinion but my parents'" at the time, and leaned on them more than ever. "You know that your parents actually in most cases – and it's really sad if this is not the case – but in most cases, your parents actually have your best interest at heart," she explained.