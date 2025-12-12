Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter talks 'feeling alone, unseen, and unheard' ahead of major milestone

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola Consuelos has opened up about her budding music career ahead of her EP launch party on December 12. During an interview with Euphoria, the 24-year-old revealed that writing has given her an outlet to process past experiences she was once hesitant to share.

"I think I was so protective of my past and was very hesitant to speak about it in fear of hurting others so I felt a deep sense of liberation when I started speaking about said things that I didn’t speak about and the titles also kind of like a middle finger saying I know I never said anything or was honest to others about how I feel… but here I am, you’re welcome," she explained.

Lola shared how she hopes her writing will help others who are struggling with the "same internal battle"."I think one of the scariest feelings in the world is feeling alone, unseen, and unheard," she said. "And as hard as it is to remember, the people around you, some maybe closer than you think, might be going through this same internal battle. But knowing this can allow just a small amount of strength to be able to speak about. I think verbalizing your feelings can be super helpful, as well as writing them down."

© Instagram Lola unveiled the second single of her EP

She continued: "Writing my thoughts down, big or small, has helped me immensely. For one, it gives your mind something else to do. Sometimes we keep things in our head, making it so much easier for our brain to rile us up, and send us into a bigger spiral, or even fight or flight mode. But saying it out loud and seeing it on a piece of paper can really help you make sense of what you’re feeling. Sometimes we need to fact-check our brains."

Lola's launch party will celebrate her debut EP, "Sorry, It’s all about me", at The Lower Third in London. The Lower Third is a vibrant, multi-space music and cocktail venue on historic Denmark Street in Soho. The night will feature a performance from Lola, with a 6-track set of songs from her EP and a teaser to an upcoming single.

Lola's music can be described as soulful, bluesy R&B with jazzy undertones due to her mature, husky vocals over smooth beats, with comparisons to artists like Amy Winehouse and SZA.

© Instagram Lola looked so stylish in the promo image

Back in October, Lola revealed her debut single with a thankful message to her fans. "The first single, 'Lola' of my debut ep comes out at MIDNIGHT!!!!! 'Lola' was the first song @evigiorgi and I wrote together. I’ve said this to Evi a thousand times and I’ll say it again; Evi created such a safe space for me to truly let my guard down and tap in to emotions I hadn’t visited in a while and this is very much so reflected through the whole ep that is officially out in decemberrrrr!!! We had the best time with @urpaljoey creating this song (dream team hehe). This feels like just the beginning of a new chapter in my musical journey and I cannot wait to have every single one of you on this journey with me. thank you all for you endless support, love, and time. i appreciate it more than you know love youuuuu so much happy release day!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

The first photo in the carousel featured Lola seated in front of a pink backdrop adorned with her name in bold yellow lettering. Exuding effortless chic, Kelly’s daughter wore a sleek black long-sleeved top paired with capri pants, finishing the look with platform Mary Janes as she gazed thoughtfully into the distance.

Lola's move to London

© Instagram Lola Consuelos shares a photo of herself working on her music editing software in a studio, posted on Instagram

The location of the event doesn't come as a surprise considering Lola now resides in London. While studying at New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, Lola spent time abroad in England and later made the permanent move from New York City to London. "She’s been living [there] for the past two years," Kelly shared on an episode of her Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. "I love London. … I encourage everyone to do at least, if you can, a year, maybe less, maybe eight months, I don’t know, living in London. I think it’s the best city. I love New York. New York’s always gonna be my home. But London just has a charm that… It just has such a charm. It’s so beautiful," admitted the budding musician."