Davina McCall moved to tears as she shares update following breast cancer surgery

The British presenter Davina McCall has shared an update following her recent breast cancer surgery.

The former Big Brother presenter, 58, revealed the surprise information that she underwent breast cancer surgery in November, just 11 months after she underwent surgery for a benign brain tumour.

At the time, Davina said she was "very angry" when she found out, but feels in a "much more positive place" following a lumpectomy.

Now, the TV star has opened up about her recovery in a video for Stand Up to Cancer. Davina was at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge when a cancer patient asked her how she was doing during the Cancer Clinic Live segment.

Stewart and his partner, Michelle, were at the clinic to discuss his battle with bowel cancer. During their emotional chat, Stewart asked how Davina was doing.

WATCH: Davina McCall shares details of breast cancer surgery

Choking back tears, she replied: "Can I just say, you asking me that, I can't believe that. 'Can I just say something? I'm really good." Davina also urged viewers not to skip their cancer screenings during the segment.

"Don’t be afraid, you are your own best defence. It is so important to pay attention to your own body, for you and for the people that love you," she said.

Davina 'happier than ever'

Despite all she's been through, Davina is in a better place than ever. Talking to HELLO! at our inaugural Power List event, last month, she said: "What this operation showed me was that I’ve had a good life," referring to her brain surgery last year, but words which have taken on fresh meaning as it was revealed her appearance was just two weeks after her subsequent breast cancer surgery.

© Getty Davina has since revealed that she is happier than ever

"I’m grateful for every minute, because I know it might go, and I’m all right with that. I don’t want to die, obviously – I love life – but I’m not obsessed with dying now."

She added: "I'm the happiest I have ever been. I’m in such a good space. And it's age that’s given me that, because it is experience; you don’t get the experience without ageing. Some people learn quickly and some people don’t. It's taken me until my fifties to learn enough to make myself feel really, deeply content."