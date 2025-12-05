Inside Kim Cattrall's intimate London wedding to 'very British' audio engineer Russell Thomas - with only 12 guest

Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has tied the knot with audio engineer Russell Thomas in an intimate wedding ceremony held in London on Thursday. According to People, The lovebirds said their vows in front of just 12 guests at the iconic Chelsea Old Town Hall, a Grade II, late Victorian building where the likes of Judy Garland, Hugh Grant and Pierce Brosnan have also wed.
Following Kim, 69, and Russell's low-key celebration, find out all you need to know about the couple's relationship, from details about their wedding day to the beginnings of their romance.
Kim and Russell wed in London on Thursday 4 December
What did Kim and Russell wear on their wedding day?
Kim oozed elegance in a stunning Dior suit, styled by her longtime creative collaborator and Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field, which she paired with a pair of Cornelia James gloves and a bespoke hat designed by milliner Philip Treacy. Meanwhile, Russell, 55, looked dapper in a custom suit by Richard James.
Kim and Russell wed in front of 12 guests
Who were the 12 attendees?
Kim and Russell were surrounded by family and close friends as they exchanged vows. The ceremony was described as a "quiet" and "understated" affair, with a focus on their enduring relationship.
With just 12 guests at the wedding, it's clear Kim and Russell wanted an intimate ceremony that allowed them to spend quality time with each other and the people they hold dearest. While we don't know who exactly was on the guest list, we imagine Kim's two sisters, Lisa and Cherry, whom she is said to be very close to, would have been in attendance to support their sister on her big day.
We suspect that Kim's Sex and the City co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, were not in attendance, given the Samantha Jones actor's decision not to return to the show's spin-off And Just Like That... following her brief cameo in season two. Plus,there has long been speculation of a rift between Kim and Sarah.
Kim and Russell first met in 2016
What Kim and Russell's wedding says about their relationship
While we don't know all the ins and outs of Kim and Russell's big day, the details we do have showcase their appreciation for privacy, authenticity and romance.
Not only is the location an intimate and timeless location which exudes elegance and old school romance, but with only a handful of guests, Kim and Russell will have been able to enjoy every moment of their wedding day together, without having the obligation to greet a long list of guests.
Kim met Russell at the BBC
How did Kim and Russell meet?
Kim, who was born in Liverpool to British parents before moving to Canada at three months old, met Russell at the BBC.
Back in 2016, Kim wrote an essay about her struggle with insomnia that was recorded by BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour. The audio engineer was Russell, who struck her as "just lovely".
After following each other on Twitter, now X, Russell directly messaged Kim and the pair stayed in touch. The audio engineer even flew out to her home in Canada to visit the actress.
"It was really gradual with Russ," the actress told The Times in 2023. "Our lives were so separate and so different."
Since the pandemic, the pair have been inseparable.
Russell is an audio engineer
Who is Russell Thomas?
Russell is an audio engineer, who met Kim whilst working for BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour. Russell was originally an actor before changing careers.
Kim told The Times earlier this year: "He was an actor originally. He's had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms. He's a bit of a rebel, which I love."
Kim and Russell divide their time between New York, Vancouver Island and the UK
Inside Kim and Russell's romance
Over the years, Kim has shared insights into her romance with Russell, whom she said was "worth waiting for". The couple, who divide their time between New York, Vancouver Island and the UK, like to start the day with a very British ritual. "We have tea together every morning, and after lunch usually another cup to get through the day," said Kim. "It's hot water over a tea bag, with milk, no sugar and exactly the right temperature. It's very British!"
Kim married German architect Andre J. Lyson in the 1980s
Kim's previous relationships
Kim's first marriage to Canadian writer Larry Davis lasted two years from 1977 to 1979. In 1982, she wed German architect Andre J. Lyson and they lived in Frankfurt, where the actress learned to speak German. It wasn't meant to be, however, as the couple divorced in 1989.
Kim's third husband was American music engineer Mark Levinson, whom she married in 1998 and divorced in 2004.