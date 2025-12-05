Inside Kim Cattrall's intimate London wedding to 'very British' audio engineer Russell Thomas - with only 12 guest

Kim and Russell wed in front of 12 guests

Kim and Russell were surrounded by family and close friends as they exchanged vows. The ceremony was described as a "quiet" and "understated" affair, with a focus on their enduring relationship.

With just 12 guests at the wedding, it's clear Kim and Russell wanted an intimate ceremony that allowed them to spend quality time with each other and the people they hold dearest. While we don't know who exactly was on the guest list, we imagine Kim's two sisters, Lisa and Cherry, whom she is said to be very close to, would have been in attendance to support their sister on her big day.

We suspect that Kim's Sex and the City co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, were not in attendance, given the Samantha Jones actor's decision not to return to the show's spin-off And Just Like That... following her brief cameo in season two. Plus, there has long been speculation of a rift between Kim and Sarah.