Davina McCall quietly marries hairdresser Michael Douglas amid brain tumour and cancer battle

Congratulations are in order for Davina McCall as the TV presenter has wed her hairdresser beau, Michael Douglas. According to a new report by The Sun, the Masked Singer star, 58, wed Michael, whom she met in the early 2000s when he worked on the set of Big Brother during her time as the presenter, on Friday in a small ceremony in front of close friends and family near her home in Kent.

A larger service was reportedly carried out for a wider group of friends and family members the following day. The wedding comes after a series of health battles for the star, who underwent surgery in 2024 to remove a benign brain tumour before undergoing a successful lumpectomy in October 2025 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

© Hogan Media/Shutterstock Michael Douglas and Davina McCall met in the early 2000s

The pair have been in a relationship since 2018 and got engaged while Davina, who shares three children, Holly, Tilly and Chester with her ex-husband Matthew Robinson, was recovering from her brain surgery. They announced their engagement publicly in September 2025.

Davina opens up about her engagement

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the inaugural Power List party about her proposal for the first time after Michael popped the question in July, the My Mum, Your Dad presenter said: "It was a total surprise. Michael is very funny and had spent the past two years getting down on bended knee and tying an imaginary shoelace on my finger.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Davina McCall shares moving 'final' update on brain tumour recovery journey

"He got down on bended knee on the beach in Ibiza, and I was like: 'Is this real?' I was terrified that if I said yes, he'd be joking," she continued. "But he recited something he had prepared – which I'll keep secret – and then asked me. He put a lot of thought and consideration into it, and I respected that."

© Getty Images The pair have been together for 6 years

Welcoming Michael into the family

It was important to Michael, who has two children with a previous partner, that he ask Davina's children's permission before asking her to marry him. "He joked to the kids and said, 'Do you want me as a stepdad?' Everyone is happy for us. Tilly is home from Australia at the moment, so we’ve had a little family thing at home. It’s been so lovely," Davina told HELLO!.

For them, a big flashy ring was not a priority, and they kept this part of the proposal as lowkey as their subsequent wedding. "I haven't got a ring. I always said I don't want one," she told HELLO!.

© Instagram Michael supported Davina through her health battles

"I don't think either of us was sure about getting married again; we were just having a lovely time," she adds. "But we had a very big beginning of the year, with a lot of s*** that was going down. As I used to say in the Big Brother house, I've been on quite a journey."

Michael's support of Davina through her health battle

Davina has spoken about how Michael became her rock throughout her back-to-back health battles over the last two years. Opening up about the support she benefited from after the surgery to remove a colloid cyst on her brain during Red Nose Day in March 2025, Davina said: "I needed the brilliance and the skills of lots of experts to make me okay. And oh my goodness, I've needed the love and support of friends and my family, and, in particular, my Michael, to get me through."

Davina's happy ending after health battle

The cyst on the Heart FM radio host's brain was found after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work. Speaking on her podcast Begin Again, Davina recalled how a scan had revealed she had a rare type of tumour that "very, very rarely" can "cause sudden death".

After undergoing surgery to remove the cyst, she spent time in intensive care before recovering at home. Opening up about her journey to recovery, Davina told fellow podcaster Steven Bartlett on Begin Again: "I have had so many people say to me: 'Well, at least it was benign.' And you think: 'You have no idea that benign brain tumours can still kill you'," Davina told Steven Bartlett on her podcast.

"It's just, you don't know when it's going to happen," she added. "It could happen tomorrow, it could happen in years' time. It's different to cancer, but it is also awful. A benign does not mean fine." In April 2025, she revealed on Instagram that she had had a final MRI and was given the all-clear.

Earlier this year, Davina took to Instagram to reveal that she had undergone surgery for breast cancer. "It was very, very small, so I got it very, very early, which is incredibly lucky. But I am so relieved to have had it removed and to know that it hasn't spread," the Long Lost Family star told her followers, thanking medical staff at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she had the lumpectomy, and urging women to get their breasts checked.