Holly Ramsay wows in lingerie and cascading veil amid family drama

Holly Ramsay is set to wed her Olympian boyfriend, Adam Peaty, and if her latest post is anything to go by, she couldn't be more excited.

"It's wedding month," the 25-year-old daughter of Gordon Ramsay declared as she showed off her incredibly toned physique, wearing a skimpy Victoria's Secret bralet and a cascading white veil.

She paired her bra top with matching underwear; the famous lingerie brand's logo sticking out over her black jeans.

Holly glamorously posed over a staircase

The moment comes after Holly's lavish Soho Farmhouse hen party, which became the subject of an ongoing family feud ahead of her and gold-medallist beau's big day.

According to reports, Adam's mother, Caroline Peaty, who shares her son with her husband Mark, hasn't been invited to the big day.

Caroline was allegedly not invited to Holly's hen do, which caused Adam's aunt Louise to weigh in, sharing details and shared details on the ongoing drama.

"@hollyramsayy I'm so glad that you had a great hen do. As a bride, you deserve that. However, as a person, you were divisive and hurtful towards a woman who I have loved and continue to love deeply.

"A woman who opened her home and heart to you. You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law, to your hen night, yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night," the message continued.

"You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum's assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law. I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters, and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever."

Adam's mother wasn't invited to Holly's hen party in the Cotswolds

Following the reports, Adam and Holly released an official statement revealing that there is an ongoing police investigation regarding the feud.

Adam thanked those who have reached out in support, explained there are "two sides to every story, and asked that people refrain from commenting, as his sister Bethany,

who appears to have a close relationship with Holly, has been "targeted."

He wrote on Instagram: "Over the past few days, a lot has been reported and comments posted about the private life of Holly and myself. My sister Bethany has also been targeted. This has been almost entirely one-sided and, in many cases, excessive and intrusive. It has been deeply hurtful and upsetting to read, especially given the false basis upon which we have been targeted. What makes it worse is that it has been encouraged by members of my family."

"Bethany, Holly and myself cannot go into detail given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events. For those who know me personally, you know that I work so hard on trying to improve myself as a person who wants to contribute to making the world a better place.

Meanwhile, Adam's sister Bethany was invited to Holly's hen party and appears to be a bridesmaid

"I am continuing to learn about myself and how I can be the man I want to be; a worthy partner, father, businessman, friend and athlete; even through these challenging times," he added.

He continued: "Bethany, Holly and I will get through this – we do not ask for sympathy. We just need people to be aware that there are always two sides to every story."

Adam went on to thank those "who have reached out and shown kindness and understanding" and explained that he and his sister "cannot go into detail, given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events". No further details were provided about the police inquiry.