Davina McCall’s secret engagement to boyfriend Michael Douglas revealed

Congratulations are in order for Davina McCall and her hairstylist beau, Michael Douglas, who are engaged! The exciting news for the couple comes after a difficult year for the British TV star, who underwent surgery for a brain tumour last year, a time when her now-fiancé didn't leave her side.

"It’s been, quite possibly, the hardest thing I’ve ever been through," Davina said. This whole experience—weirdly—kind of weighing up all the risks and all the positive things about having this tumour removed made me think deeply about what life is all about and what really, really matters when things get tough."

She added: "I needed the brilliance and the skills of lots of experts to make me okay. And oh my goodness, I've needed the love and support of friends and my family, and, in particular, my Michael, to get me through." Despite Michael popping the question, it may be a while before the former Big Brother host walks down the aisle, as she told HELLO! in June, that tying the knot again isn't something they "really need."

© Getty Images The happy couple are enaged!

"It's so funny – it’s a bit like being in your 30s again, when everybody asks you the same question about whether you’re getting married," she said. "We're ensconced, but it’s not part of our world at the moment. We don’t really need it. It's a very different thing, dating in your 50s than when you’re in your 30s. We’re in a really good place and have so much fun together. I think we’re really lucky to have each other." According to the Sun, who first reported the news, the proposal was made before the summer.

From friendship to fiancé

While Davina and Michael revealed their relationship to the world in 2019, the now-engaged couple met years before, as Michael was Davina's hairstylist on Big Brother.

If one thing is for sure, it's that the couple couldn't be a more perfect match. Davina previously told The Sun: "We are best friends. We just get on really well at work and we always have done – that's never changed."

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Davina creditted her fiancé as being her "best friend"

And the proof is in the pudding, as not only are the duo a match made in heaven in their private life, but they also work together, hosting their podcast, Making the Cut, where they often share insights into their relationship. In January 2023, the couple revealed they had moved in together. The Million Pound Drop host said: "I am quite enjoying being a new couple doing new things, because we are newly living together. It's quite nice making new traditions because we did that before Christmas, we sat down together and talked about it: 'Ok, blank space, what shall we make tradition from now on?'."

Both Davina and Michael are proud parents from their previous relationships. The TV presenter and ex-husband Matthew Robertson - whom she was married to for 17 years - welcomed three children during their marriage. Their eldest, Holly, was born in 2001. Two years later, they welcomed Tilly and, in 2006, they welcomed their third child, Chester.