George Clooney reveals marriage rule with Amal: 'I'm not kissing a girl anymore'

George Clooney may be deeply committed to his craft, but above all, he is a devoted husband to Amal Clooney. The actor revealed that following a discussion with his wife, he has decided to stop kissing other women on screen.

During an interview with The Daily Mail, George explained that due to his age, he will no longer pursue heartthrob roles in Hollywood. The actor is well known for his romantic comedies, having starred alongside the likes of Julia Roberts and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

"I've been trying to go the route Paul Newman did,'OK, well, I'm not kissing a girl any more,'" he shared. "When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, 'Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys.'"

The couple have been married for over a decade

George continued: '"I can still hang, I'm in shape. But in 25 years, I'm 85 years old. It doesn't matter how many granola bars you eat, that's a real number.'"

This isn’t the first time the actor has spoken openly about filming intimate scenes for movies. During an interview with The New York Times, George recalled a situation when a director criticized his on-screen kissing skills.

"I remember early on in my career, I had to do a kissing scene with this girl and the director goes, 'Not like that.' And I was like, 'Dude, that’s my move! That’s what I do in real life!'" he shared.

George shared his marriage rule

George and Amal's marriage

George and Amal tied the knot back in 2014 with an intimate ceremony at the Aman Canal Grand Hotel in Venice. The international human rights lawyer graced down the aisle in an exquisite Oscar de la Renta gown. The off-the-shoulder garment was crafted with layers of ivory tulle appliquéd with fourteen yards of French Chantilly lace and hand embroidered with intricate pearls and crystals on the bodice.

HELLO! exclusively covered the big day, with the ceremony officiated by the former Mayor of Rome, Walter Veltroni. Charming white flowers decked the halls of the opulent venue before a five-course meal was offered to a slew of star-studded guests who looked on as the newlywed cut into a four-tiered art deco cake.

HELLO! exclusively covered the wedding

Amal spoke with us about her chosen designer for the big day. "He's such an elegant designer and such an elegant man," she said of Oscar. The couple welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017.

George and Amal's marriage rule doesn't come as a surprise given their strong relationship. During a new interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings in April, the actor opened up about his decade long marriage. "I remember we were here with you once before and I remember we said we'd never had an argument. We still haven't. We're trying to find something to fight about!," he said.

"I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met his incredible woman. I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn't a day that goes by where I don't think I'm the luckiest man in the world. So it's great," added the Oscar-winning actor.

Back in 2022, Amal backed up her husband's statement as she shared that even her family were surprised by the couple's relationship dynamic. "It's maddening to some of our friends. I have a cousin, actually, every time we see him he's like, his first question is, ‘So have you had an argument yet?’ before he says hello," she explained.