George and Amal Clooney's 'knucklehead' twins are acting like teenagers at the age of 8, says George

George Clooney may be an Oscar-winning, Tony-nominated actor, and two-time Sexiest Man Alive, but he's also a father who woke up one morning and realized his children are discovering the meaning of the word attitude.

Speaking to Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce on their podcast New Heights, George – who stars in the new Netflix film Jay Kelly – shared that his eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, "still dig me" but that Ella is already "rolling her eyes now, which is a new thing".

"I got eight-year-olds, and they still dig me, you know?" he said, before joking: "That's gonna change, as you know. It's coming, man. And I'm telling you, dude, it's like, even at [eight], I've got my daughter rolling her eyes now, which is a new thing. Like, I'd say 'Hey, you know, your dad's a big star,' and she just rolls her eyes."

The children are being raised away from the spotlight on a farm in France, and the rare insight into his children comes after he once revealed that Ella is "very serious, always making sure everybody plays by the rules," telling The Guardian in 2021 that Alexander "loves to laugh".

© Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney married in 2014

But he also revealed that Ella is a prankster, taking after her father. "My daughter has now picked up the mantle," George once told Entertainment Tonight. "She used to think it was really gross, all the things we did, but then she saw how many laughs Alexander got, and now she's taken it up, too."

Amal, who rarely gives press interviews, once shared that the children are obsessed with their father and believe that "Papa can fix everything but the weather".

"He can solve all of their problems and is the funniest person they have met," she said of the twins.

George is promoting his new movie Jay kelly

Former NFL star Jason is dad to four girls: Wyatt Elizabeth, six, Elliotte Ray, four, Bennett Llewellyn, two and nine-month-old Finnley "Finn" Anne, whom he welcomed with wife Kylie. Travis is engaged to Taylor Swift.

George has called his children 'knuckleheads" several times, including most recently in an interview with Good Morning America, when Michael Strahan asked him "what happened" after years of being the most eligible bachelor.

"I don't know what happened, it's a disaster!" George joked. "You know, what happened is I met this incredible woman, and I fell in love. And now I've got these two knuckleheads that are eight-years-old, and we're having the time of our lives. It's an exciting time for me, and I didn't think these were the things in my future."

© Getty Images George was once the most eligible bachelor

"I didn't want to get married; I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love. And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different," George said in 2021.

George is married to Amal Clooney, 47. They met in 2013 via a mutual friend. The actor was 56 when his twins were born, and he has been honest about approaching fatherhood, sharing that he and Amal "mix it up" to make sure one of them is always home.

"You try to pace it so that I'm doing it and then she's home, and then she goes and I'm home. We try to mix it up a little bit," he said. "But, you're never going to get it all right. No one does. My parents didn't. I don't know if your parents did, but you know, you got to go to work, too. You do the best you can."