George Clooney makes almost unbelievable marriage confession about Amal

George Clooney shocked his fans in 2022 when he revealed that he and his wife, Amal Clooney, have never had an argument. Three years later, that remarkable claim still holds true.

During a new interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the 63-year-old opened up about his decade long marriage. "I remember we were here with you once before and I remember we said we'd never had an argument. We still haven't. We're trying to find something to fight about!," he said.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The couple share twin daughters

"I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met his incredible woman. I feel as if I hit the jackpot. There isn't a day that goes by where I don't think I'm the luckiest man in the world. So it's great," added the Oscar-winning actor.

Back in 2022, Amal backed up her husband's statement as she shared that even her family were surprised by the couple's dynamic. "It's maddening to some of our friends. I have a cousin, actually, every time we see him he's like, his first question is, ‘So have you had an argument yet?’ before he says hello," she explained.

© Getty Images George claims he never argues with his wife

During the pairs' interview with Gayle three years ago, the host was amazed by the revelation. "Seriously? You've never had an argument?," he asked the couple.

"Would you like us to right now? Would that make you feel better?," joked the actor.

The wedding

The Ocean's Eleven actor tied the knot with his barrister wife back in 2014 at the Aman Canal Grand Hotel in Venice. The international human rights lawyer graced down the aisle in an off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta wedding gown.

© HELLO! HELLO! exclusively covered the wedding

The garment was crafted with layers of ivory tulle appliquéd with fourteen yards of French Chantilly lace. The dress was hand embroidered with intricate pearls and crystals on the bodice.

HELLO! exclusively covered the nuptials and the ceremony was officiated by the former Mayor of Rome, Walter Veltroni. The couple welcomed their twin daughters, Alexander and Ella, in 2017.

George recently shared the key to his strong marriage in an interview with E! News. "We agree on most things," he said.

© Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock The couple often keep details of their relationship private

"When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things a little differently."

In a chat with British Vogue back in 2018, Amal discussed the couple's preference for privacy when it comes to their relationship. "We definitely do more things in our home to ensure privacy in a context where we can't otherwise get it," she said.

"That whole side – invasion of privacy and paparazzi, all of that – has happened because of something so happy and so important in my life," she added.