George Clooney's honest reaction on his biggest 'regrets' ahead of the holiday season

George Clooney doesn't live his life with many regrets, but he wouldn't be human if he didn't have a few. The 64-year-old actor sat down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America to promote his film, Jay Kelly, and opened up about his life.

Jay Kelly follows an aging actor who, after surrounding himself with yes-men for years, is on a journey to truly discover himself. After the GMA anchor asked George: "Jay Kelly has so many regrets, did that make you reflect at all on your life and if you have any regrets?" George responded candidly. He said: "Well, everybody has regrets, you'd be ridiculous to not."

The actor went on: "Everyone has things they wished they handled better." Although George didn't get into specifics on the regrets of his life, he did jokingly mention that the role he was proudest of was Batman in the 1997 film Batman & Robin, a movie that was universally panned.

George Clooney reveals the biggest regret of his life to GMA

"[It was the] greatest moment in my professional career," George joked with Michael. "You know I was the best Batman," he continued, while the GMA anchor giggled.

© Getty Images The star studded cast of Jay Kelly

While the actor may have revealed more about his career regrets than his personal regrets, he is sure living a beautiful life now. George is married to Amal Clooney, 47. The two are parents to twins, Alexander and Ella, eight.

© Getty Images George and Amal married one year after meeting

For most of his career, George was a proclaimed "bachelor for life." All that changed in 2013 when he was introduced to Amal by a mutual friend. "I met this incredible woman, and I fell in love," George explained. "And now I have these two knuckleheads that are eight years old and we're having the time of our lives."

He continued: "It's an exciting time for me, [although] I didn't think these things were in my future." The actor was 56 when his twins were born, and he has been honest about approaching fatherhood as someone who believed he would never be a dad.

The Oscar winner spoke to The Times about how his children arrived at the perfect time in his life, when his career was well-established and he could be picky with the projects he chose to take on. "It's easier for me. I had kids very late, and so I could spend more time with them. But when you're young? That's hard," George shared.

© Getty Images Amal and George are raising their kids out of the spotlight

Throughout his young life, George relished his single life. He told Marc Maron on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast in 2021: "Listen, I didn't want to get married; I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love. And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different."

George and Amal married in 2014 and welcomed their twins three years later. The couple raise their children in their French home, Domaine Le Canadel, an enchanting and sprawling 425-acre Provence wine estate. It is reported they paid a cool $8.3 million for the estate in August 2021.

© Getty Images The couple's wedding was in Venice, Italy

Chatting to Jimmy Kimmel, the Boys in the Boat star revealed his children speak English, French and Italian, telling the talk show host: "I'm not a very smart person, [but] I've armed my children, they speak French and Italian."