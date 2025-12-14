Paul Rudd, 55, makes rare appearance on red carpet

Actor Paul Rudd once again proved why he's one of Hollywood'’s most famously ageless stars as he stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of Anaconda on Saturday December 13, 2025.The 55-year-old actor looked effortlessly polished on the red carpet at The United Theater on Broadway, wearing a tailored brown pinstripe blazer layered over a pale blue shirt and dotted tie, paired with navy trousers and chunky black shoes. With his hands casually tucked into his pockets and a relaxed smile on his face, Paul appeared decades younger than his years – a fact fans and co-stars never tire of pointing out.

© FilmMagic Paul Rudd attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Anaconda"

He attributes aging well to looking after his skin, telling InStyle: "I am a big believer in sunscreen. I’m not one for tanning. I used to be, back when I was rocking the Depeche Mode look. Honestly, I wear sunscreen." He also gets plenty of shut-eye, telling Men's Health: "The most important part of training is sleep. Sleep first, then diet. Then weights. Then cardio."

Paul stars alongside Jack Black in the action-comedy movie, a meta-reboot where they play best friends trying to remake the original Anaconda film in the Amazon, only to encounter a real giant snake, turning their chaotic set into a deadly adventure.

© FilmMagic Paul on the red carpet

The cult thriller has received a modern reboot more than 25 years after the original 1997 film became a surprise box-office hit. While the original starred Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube and Jon Voight, the new iteration brings a fresh cast and updated spin to the snake-infested survival story.

Paul’s enduring appeal has been one of the most remarkable through-lines of his career. He first broke through in the mid-1990s with Clueless, instantly cementing his status as a rom-com favourite, before proving his versatility in films such as Anchorman, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Role Models. In more recent years, he reached an entirely new generation of fans as Marvel's Ant-Man, a role he first took on in 2015 and has reprised across several blockbuster films.

© FilmMagic Paul with co-star Jack Black

Away from the spotlight, Paul has long kept his personal life refreshingly low-key. He has been married to his wife Julie Yaeger since 2003, and the couple share two children together.

Despite decades in the industry, Paul is known for shunning Hollywood excess, choosing instead to focus on family life and a steady, carefully chosen stream of projects.

© Getty Paul with his wife Julie Yaeger

Earlier this year, on the occasion of his 55th birthday, Friends actress Jennifer Aniston, shared a memorable clip from their 2012 film Wanderlust, along with a playful message that read, "Happy birthday Paul Rudd. I love you, you ageless freak."

As his appearance at the Anaconda premiere showed, Paul Rudd isn’t just aging well – he seems to have opted out of the process altogether.