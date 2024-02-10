Celebrity fans of Kansas City Chiefs & San Francisco 49ers: Taylor Swift, Brad Pitt, Olivia Culpo, more

The 2024 Super Bowl is just one day away and will see the Kansas City Chiefs battle against the San Francisco 49ers under the bright lights of Las Vegas in a bid to be named the NFL champions.

While millions of people around the world will be cheering on the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Brock Purdy, and Christian McCaffrey, there will be some A-list guests rooting for them too.

Both teams have an impressive celebrity following, and no doubt many will be in attendance for Sunday's game at Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Check out the Chiefs and 49ers A-list fans below…

Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift has become the most famous Chiefs fan in recent months, having attended 12 of their games this season after embarking on a relationship with tight end Travis Kelce. There is little doubt that she will be at Sunday's big game, despite performing her Eras Tour show in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. Explaining how she can make it to Vegas in time, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport explained: "Let’s say it's a five-hour concert, ends about 11 p.m. local, which is 6 a.m. — remember, still Saturday in Las Vegas — figure a 12-hour flight, maybe she leaves about an hour later, Taylor Swift could still get to the Super Bowl to Vegas about 7 or 8 p.m. Saturday night, just in time to party."

Brad Pitt © Getty Images Brad Pitt, who was raised in Missouri, revealed his support for the team when he wore a KC Chiefs baseball hat on the red carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards, which happened to be around the same time as one of their playoff games.



Paul Rudd © Getty Images Ant-Man star Paul Rudd has stayed loyal to his home team – he grew up in Kansas City – and is often pictured at their big games. After witnessing them defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, he told Fox Sports: "I can't believe it. It was such a great game, and, wow, it all just feels so overwhelming and incredible."

Miranda Lambert © Instagram Country music star Miranda Lambert showed her love for the Chiefs in 2023 when she shared a photo of herself rocking a red sweater with the team's name emblazoned on it. "Let’s go @Chiefs!" she captioned the photo ahead of Super Bowl 57. "Rootin for my fellow East Texan @PatrickMahomes," she added, referring to the Chiefs quarterback.

Jason Sudeikis © Getty Images Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis may have been born in Virginia, but he considers Kansas his hometown after moving to Overland Park as a child, and he has remained a fan of the Chiefs ever since.



Henry Cavill © Instagram The Witcher star Henry Cavill put his support behind the Chiefs after moving to the US from the UK following his breakout role as Superman. "I realized I had to pick a team. I said to myself, 'Superman is from Kansas.' It just made sense to me," he explained in an interview with Rich Eisen in 2018.

San Francisco 49ers

Olivia Culpo © Instagram Olivia Culpo has very good reason to shout about her love for the team – she's engaged to 49ers running back, Christian McCaffrey. The model supports her man and his team on social media and is more often than not cheering him on from a private box while rocking custom Niners outfits or tops with her fiancé's face emblazoned all over. After the team bagged a ticket to the 2024 Super Bowl, Olivia penned on Instagram: "You deserve it all Christian. I love you so so much."

Jeremy Renner © Instagram Marvel star Jeremy Renner has already revealed he'll be at this year's Super Bowl to support his beloved 49ers. The Hawkeye star doesn't miss an opportunity to cheer them on and will be hoping for a different outcome to the last time he watched his team battle the Chiefs, and lose, in the 2020 Super Bowl.

Saweetie © Instagram Rapper Saweetie is a proud member of the "Niners Gang" after being born and raised in Santa Clara, California – the home of the 49ers. She often shares photos on social media of her attending their games and has been pictured on several occasions wearing a 'Do It for the Bay' T-shirt.

Matt Bomer © Instagram White Collar star Matt Bomer expressed his love for the 49ers after they won the NFC Championship last month. Kitted out in a custom jacket and Niners jersey, he shared his excitement for the Super Bowl, writing on Instagram: "Thank you @49ers for an unforgettable game, and lifelong memory. See you at the Super Bowl! @levis #FTTB #doitforthebay."

Katharine McPhee © Getty Images Despite being born in Los Angeles, singer and actress Katharine McPhee has been a long-standing supporter of the 49ers. In 2015, she got to watch them play after singing the national anthem, and at Super Bowl 47, she painted the 49ers logo on her cheek.

Hayden Panettiere © Twitter Nashville star Hayden Panettiere has previously revealed her love for the team and cheered them on during the 2013 Super Bowl when she wore a Patrick Willis – the 49ers' former linebacker – jersey. "Ready to watch my boy #PatrickWillis kill it!" she captioned the photo on social media.

