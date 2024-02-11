Celebrity attendees at Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughters, Blake Lively, Paul Rudd, more

It's officially Super Bowl Sunday! Some of the biggest stars in the world are flocking to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to witness how the hotly contested Super Bowl LVIII shakes down.

Not only will celebrity fans be cheering on the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs, but also R&B superstar Usher, who headlines this year's halftime show.

Check out the best photos below of all the famous attendees at the Super Bowl LVIII, from Taylor Swift to Paul Rudd…

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, and Blake Lively © Getty Images Taylor Swift has become a frequent sighting at several of the Kansas City Chiefs' games to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The singer made her way to Vegas from Tokyo, her latest stop on The Eras Tour, on her private jet and was joined by a pair of celebrity friends, including Ice Spice and Blake Lively.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Rumi © Getty Images Jay-Z was seen on the field prior to the start of the game enjoying a photo session with his two adorable daughters with Beyoncé. The rapper was joined by Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi Carter, six, and while Beyoncé and Rumi's twin brother Sir couldn't be seen, Blue clearly had the energy for all of them, as her dad sweetly captured her jumping for photos.

Paul Rudd © Getty Images Famed Chiefs fan Paul Rudd has been one of the team's biggest celebrity fans, rooting as a Kansas City native, and was also present for their victorious Super Bowl LVII. He was joined by his lookalike son Jack Rudd, who recently turned 18. The Ant-Man star shares Jack and daughter Darby, 13, with wife Julie Yaeger.

Gordon Ramsay © Getty Images Gordon Ramsay was seen in the stands waiting for the start of the game in Vegas, soon after joining fellow celebrity chef Guy Fieri at his Vegas tailgate.



Reba McEntire © Getty Images Reba McEntire brought her best country glam to the Super Bowl, where she performed the National Anthem ahead of the game and posed for photos on the field.

