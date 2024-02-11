Celebrity attendees at Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughters, Blake Lively, Paul Rudd, more

The singer made her way to Vegas from Tokyo, her latest stop on The Eras Tour, on her private jet and was joined by a pair of celebrity friends, including Ice Spice and Blake Lively.
Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Rumi
Jay-Z was seen on the field prior to the start of the game enjoying a photo session with his two adorable daughters with Beyoncé.
The rapper was joined by Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi Carter, six, and while Beyoncé and Rumi's twin brother Sir couldn't be seen, Blue clearly had the energy for all of them, as her dad sweetly captured her jumping for photos.
Paul Rudd
Famed Chiefs fan Paul Rudd has been one of the team's biggest celebrity fans, rooting as a Kansas City native, and was also present for their victorious Super Bowl LVII.