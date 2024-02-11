Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrity attendees at Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughters, Blake Lively, Paul Rudd, more
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Celebrity attendees at Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor Swift, Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughters, Blake Lively, Paul Rudd, more

The San Francisco 49ers are facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Blue Ivy at the Super Bowl
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
Share this:

It's officially Super Bowl Sunday! Some of the biggest stars in the world are flocking to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to witness how the hotly contested Super Bowl LVIII shakes down.

Not only will celebrity fans be cheering on the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs, but also R&B superstar Usher, who headlines this year's halftime show.

Check out the best photos below of all the famous attendees at the Super Bowl LVIII, from Taylor Swift to Paul Rudd

Super Bowl 2024 – Here's everything you need to know

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, and Blake Lively

Singer Taylor Swift and Actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images

Taylor Swift has become a frequent sighting at several of the Kansas City Chiefs' games to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The singer made her way to Vegas from Tokyo, her latest stop on The Eras Tour, on her private jet and was joined by a pair of celebrity friends, including Ice Spice and Blake Lively.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Rumi

American Rapper Jay-Z stands on the sidelines with daughter Blue Ivy Carter before Super Bowl LVIII between the against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images

Jay-Z was seen on the field prior to the start of the game enjoying a photo session with his two adorable daughters with Beyoncé.

The rapper was joined by Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi Carter, six, and while Beyoncé and Rumi's twin brother Sir couldn't be seen, Blue clearly had the energy for all of them, as her dad sweetly captured her jumping for photos.

Paul Rudd

Jack Sullivan Rudd and Paul Rudd attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images

Famed Chiefs fan Paul Rudd has been one of the team's biggest celebrity fans, rooting as a Kansas City native, and was also present for their victorious Super Bowl LVII.

He was joined by his lookalike son Jack Rudd, who recently turned 18. The Ant-Man star shares Jack and daughter Darby, 13, with wife Julie Yaeger.

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay looks on before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay was seen in the stands waiting for the start of the game in Vegas, soon after joining fellow celebrity chef Guy Fieri at his Vegas tailgate.

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire attends the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images

Reba McEntire brought her best country glam to the Super Bowl, where she performed the National Anthem ahead of the game and posed for photos on the field.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more