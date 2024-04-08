Jennifer Aniston calls Paul Rudd an 'ageless freak' as she wishes him a happy 55th birthday

Jennifer Aniston took to social media to celebrate the birthday of her friend and former co-star, Paul Rudd, with a blend of humor and affection.

On the occasion of his 55th birthday, the Friends actress, herself 55, shared a memorable clip from their 2012 film Wanderlust, along with a playful message that read, "Happy birthday Paul Rudd. I love you, you ageless freak," accentuating her tribute with red heart and cake emojis.

Paul, renowned for his seemingly eternal youth, turned 55 on April 6.

Jennifer and Paul's on-screen partnership extends beyond Wanderlust to their 1998 collaboration in The Object of My Affection, as well as Paul's memorable stint on Friends, where he charmed audiences as Phoebe's boyfriend, played by Lisa Kudrow.

Their enduring friendship was highlighted in 2021 when Jennifer joyfully reacted to Paul being named People's Sexiest Man Alive, proclaiming, "This makes me so happy. We've always known this, but Paul Rudd is officially People's Sexiest Man Alive. Alive!"

Her social media has often been a platform for Jennifer to express her admiration for Paul, repeatedly marveling at his unchanging appearance with messages like, "You don't age, which is weird. But we still love you."

These public birthday wishes have become a cherished tradition between the two stars.

Paul recently delighted fans with an unexpected appearance on Saturday Night Live, where Kristen Wiig was celebrating her induction into the show's prestigious five-timers club.

The episode featured a series of surprise cameos by celebrities including Rudd, Ryan Gosling, and Matt Damon, all joining in the festivities.

Paul, donning a five-timers jacket, eagerly stood up from the audience to congratulate Wiig on her achievement, flaunting his velvet jacket and playfully lobbying for a role in one of the night's sketches.

Wiig's witty response, "Oh, sorry. I don't think we're doing one of those," added a humorous twist to the celebratory moment.

Paul most recently starred in the newest film in the beloved Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which featured the return of original cast members Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson.

At the film's New York City premiere, where Paul sported the same look with slightly less facial hair, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was so great getting to work with them on this!"

"It's so surreal honestly. I've been watching Ghostbusters my whole life and I'm such a fan of theirs and a fan of the film, to be part of it is a thrill, a total thrill." The film also stars Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace.

