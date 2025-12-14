Thandiwe Newton leads the best-dressed on the red carpet at Anaconda premiere

Hollywood brought serious style to the jungle-themed red carpet as stars gathered in Los Angeles for the premiere of Anaconda on Saturday, December 13, 2025. The long-awaited reboot drew an eclectic mix of actors, dancers and rising talents, each putting their own spin on premiere-night glamour. Golden Globe winner Thandiwe Newton and The Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchior led the arrivals, setting the tone for an evening of high-impact fashion.

From sculptural corsetry and metallic drama to tailored minimalism and romantic prints, the looks reflected both classic red-carpet polish and modern edge. With the film reviving a cult franchise, the event became a showcase not just for the movie itself, but for some of the most eye-catching fashion moments of the season.

© FilmMagic Thandiwe Newton Actress Thandiwe Newton commanded attention in a shimmering gold corset-style gown that celebrated classic Hollywood glamour. The structured bodice flowed into a button-front skirt with a daring slit, paired with metallic heels and a matching clutch. Known for her roles in Westworld and Crash, Thandiwe’s confident pose and luminous styling proved she remains one of the red carpet’s most compelling presences.

© FilmMagic Peta Murgatroyd The Dancing With the Stars champion brought sharp sophistication to the red carpet in a deep plum tailored look. Peta paired a structured blazer with relaxed, knee-length shorts and a bandeau-style crop top, striking a balance between power dressing and modern sensuality. Sleek black stilettos and a structured handbag completed the ensemble, while her long, straight hair and neutral makeup kept the focus firmly on the clean lines of the outfit.



© Getty Images Mercedes Blanche Australian actress Mercedes Blanche delivered high-impact glamour in a plunging metallic halter gown that shimmered under the lights. Mercedes leaned into old-Hollywood drama with the figure-skimming silhouette and subtle reptilian texture. Minimal jewellery and softly styled hair allowed the statement dress to shine, proving once again why she’s becoming a red-carpet favourite.



© FilmMagic Ione Skye Cult favourite Ione Skye, best remembered for Say Anything…, brought playful romance to the premiere in a flowing black gown scattered with red heart motifs. The delicate straps and tiered skirt gave the look an effortless elegance, while her bold red lip added a nostalgic touch. Finishing with minimal accessories, Ione’s ensemble felt both youthful and timeless — a nod to her enduring place in film history.

© FilmMagic Daniela Melchior Portuguese star Daniela Melchior opted for understated drama in a strapless, sculpted metallic gown. The corset-style bodice featured intricate beading and sheer panel detailing, flowing into a softly pooled train. With her hair worn sleek and minimal jewellery, Daniela let the architectural design of the dress take centre stage, delivering one of the evening’s most refined fashion moments.



© WireImage Julia Garcia Rising star Julia Garcia brought a softer, romantic energy to the red carpet in a chocolate-brown slip dress adorned with sculptural floral appliqués. The fitted silhouette highlighted her figure, while the delicate rose detailing added texture and depth. Simple heels and understated jewellery completed the look, allowing Julia to shine with fresh, modern elegance.

© WireImage Lily Brooks O’Briant Manifest actress Lily Brooks O’Briant embraced bold pattern and sparkle in a sleek, animal-print-inspired gown. The fitted silhouette and subtle shimmer gave the dress a high-fashion edge, while delicate straps and open-toe heels kept the look light and contemporary. With her copper-toned hair styled softly and minimal accessories, Lily delivered a confident, youthful take on premiere-night glamour.