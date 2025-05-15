Marlo Thomas stays strong on first red carpet since death of husband Phil Donahue 8 months ago — photo

Marlo Thomas looked ravishing and ageless at her first public appearance since her husband Phil Donahue passed away in August 2024.

The actress showcased her strength while posing for the photographers, while attending the Night at the Pier fundraising gala in New York City on May 12, 2025.

She flaunted her elegant figure in a powder pink dress that embraced her curves and featured black ribbons on her shoulders.

Marlo also showed off her radiant smile as she posed alongside Demi Moore on the carpet.

© Getty Images for Family Equality Marlo Thomas looked radiant and ageless in a powder pink dress.

The Emmy-winning actress displayed immense positivity, and it was commendable that she chose to step out for a night on the town, all while healing from the trauma she's endured.

TV talk show host Phil was 88 years old before his passing, and he had been fighting a long-term illness.

The lovebirds were happily married for over four decades and often embraced each other lovingly on multiple red carpets.

The pair first met in 1977 when Marlo was a guest on Phil's talk show called, The Phil Donahue Show.

The duo wed in 1980 and sustained their strong foundation for 44 years.

© Instagram Marlo and Phil were married for over 4 decades.

Marlo credited the success of their union to "three L's," which included "Love, listening and lust," per People.

She added: "You have to listen and then you'll know what the other person is really thinking and going through. You have to love each other. And without lust, you don't have anything."

The actress who called herself "very lucky," shared how she used to bond with her long-term partner.

Turns out that despite all the glitz and glamour Hollywood has to offer, the duo preferred to keep things simple and intentional, especially when it came to celebrating their anniversaries.

Marlo explained: "Well it was just fun to be alone. Sometimes we're given parties and done things but we just felt like this year we wanted to just hang out alone. Go to the theater, go to dinner, walk down the street, just be together. It was great."

© Getty Phil and Marlo met when she was a guest on his talk show and the rest was history.

The lovebirds had also shared their marriage advice in their joint book, What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life.

They admitted that they concluded their "ironclad rule," that they would never work together, in order to collaborate on the book.

The book featured Phil's interviews of celebrity couples' love insights, which took place over a span of nine months.

After hearing the ins and outs of people's relationships, the duo realized that a long-lasting marriage came down to devoting oneself whole heartedly to commitment.

© Getty Phil and Marlo created a book together featuring love advice from 40 celebrity couples.

They shared with AARP: The Magazine: "As different as these couple's stories are, they share a common plotline: that of two people joining hands and stepping up to the most challenging, invigorating, inspiring, infuriating, thrilling, terrifying, delightful and heavenly job on earth [of] making a marriage last."