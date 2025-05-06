Real reason Sarah Jessica Parker skipped the Met Gala after attending 12 times

For many fashion fans, the Met Gala doesn't officially start until Sarah Jessica Parker steps onto the carpet. The And Just Like That… star is synonymous with the event, known for her theatrical gowns, full commitment to the themes, and red carpet moments that always get people talking. But after attending 12 Met Galas, SJP was noticeably absent for this year's red carpet.

Why she missed fashion's biggest night

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sarah shared the simple yet significant reason she skipped fashion's biggest night: "Work." She didn't offer specifics, but with season three of AJLT premiering on May 29, it's possible she was tied up with post-production duties.

© Getty Images SJP and husband Matthew Broderick on the red carpet.

"There’s going to be so much to see and I look forward to seeing what everybody does," she told ET. "And how they interpret the theme and the homework they did for the assignment."

A Gala icon

Sarah isn't just a guest, she's a Met Gala legend. She's attended 12 times since her debut in 1995, when she walked the red carpet in a black velvet thrifted dress – a far cry from the couture gowns she's known for today. Her most recent appearance was in 2024 when she wore a Richard Quinn corset gown inspired by the "Sleeping Beauties" theme. That night she arrived with longtime friend Andy Cohen in a look that was effortlessly edgy and elegant.

© Getty Sarah stunning at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"

She's also co-hosted the Gala. In 2014, alongside Bradley Cooper and Oscar de la Renta, SJP greeted guests at the museum. That year's theme was "Charles James: Beyond Fashion." Sarah honored de la Renta by wearing a stunning black and white gown with his signature stitched in red on the train of the dress.

And who could forget 2018' "Heavenly bodies" moment? SJP wore a gold Dolce & Gabbana gown covered in intricate embellishments. Sarah completed the lok with an ornate headpiece that featured a miniature nativity scene; which still gets people talking.

© Getty Images SJP and bestie Andy Cohen at the Met Gala in 2018

A night without SJP

© Corbis via Getty Images, Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker glowing at the 2010 Met Gala

While the 2025 Met Gala was full of memorable looks and standout moments, it was impossible not to notice the absence of one of its most loyal stars. Sarah's red carpet appearances are a highlight of the event and fans look forward to her interpretations year after year. For a recap of the best looks, check out the video below.

This year's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," was full of bold interpretation and glamorous tributes to Black designers and aesthetics. Stars like Zendaya, Rihanna, and Ayo Edebiri wowed on the carpet. Still, the carpet felt a bit incomplete without SJP.

What's next for Sarah?

With the third season of AJLT premiering at the end of the month, we're sure to see SJP back in the spotlight soon. And let's be real, there's no way she's gone from the Met for good.