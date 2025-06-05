Mariska Hargitay gives off Jayne Mansfield vibes in figure-hugging new look

Mariska Hargitay's mom Jayne Mansfield is at the top of her mind maybe more than ever, and it shows in her style.

The Law & Order: SVU star has been sharing her love for her late mom in recent weeks, in anticipation to the release of the documentary on her life, My Mom Jayne.

The HBO documentary, the actress' directorial debut, first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and as she gears up for its TriBeCa film festival premiere, she stepped out for the festival's opening night in a look reminiscent of her mom's heyday.

© WireImage Mariska attended opening night of the TriBeCa film festival

Old Hollywood glamor

For TriBeCa's opening night, which featured the premiere of Billy Joel's documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, Mariska stepped out in a black, figure-hugging Carolina Herrera gown.

The stunning dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and horizontal stripes throughout, and she paired the look with black pointy-toed pumps, a lady-like top-handle bag, plus she was adorned with bold diamond jewelry.

Mariska, who attended the premiere alongside her husband Peter Hermann, took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of her look, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© WireImage She had her husband Peter by her side

"Stunning!!!! Love seeing you smile and have fun!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Excuse you, who gave you the right to look this gorgeous!? Stunning!!" and: "This has to be Peter's pic! He always catches you smiling soooooooo perfectly," as well as: "You know good lighting when you see it!!!"

Mariska will be back on TriBeCa's red carpet next week on Friday, June 13, when My Mom Jayne makes its stateside debut. The documentary includes the bombshell revelation that Jayne's father, long believed to have been Jayne's ex-husband Mickey Hargitay, is instead Italian singer Nelson Sardelli, with whom Jayne had a brief relationship.

© AFP via Getty Images The actress with her family at the Cannes premiere of My Mom Jayne

Jayne's story

Before her untimely death aged 34, Jayne was married three times and welcomed five children. She first married Paul Mansfield in 1950, and they had one daughter, Jayne Marie Mansfield, 74, that year. She next wed Mickey in 1958, and they had three children together: Mickey Hargitay Jr., 66, then Zoltan, 64, and Mariska. After divorcing Mickey in 1964, Jayne wed Matt Climber, and welcomed her fifth child, Tony Climber, 59.

Jayne died in a 1967 car crash in Biloxi, Mississippi. Her car, a 1966 Buick Electra 225, crashed head-on at high speed to the back of a tractor trailer, instantly killing her along with her attorney Sam Brody and their driver Ronnie Harrison, who was 20 at the time. Mariska, Mickey Jr. and Zoltan were in the back of the car, and faced minor injuries.

© Getty Mariska was three years old when Jayne passed away

Reflections

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show last year, she reflected about how turning 60 helped her overcome some of her childhood trauma. Noting how "60 is the new 50," she first shared: "I think as we age, we step into our power, our focus of what's important narrows down, and we get time and space back. I think that the gift that I have is clarity."

Host Drew Barrymore then asked whether she thinks "it's possible to get there at any younger point," and Mariska explained: "For me — and you know, both of us had these very specific childhoods with pain and trauma that gets in our bodies — and for me, as a young person, I spent my time running from it."