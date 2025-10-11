George Clooney is the ultimate Hollywood heartthrob as he leads men's style at London Film Festival

George Clooney is not only a celebrity style icon, but in many ways feels like the gem of a bygone era – his red carpet fashion seems to perfectly capture an Old Hollywood style from the days of Cary Grant and the late Robert Redford in their prime. Making an appearance at the gala screening for his new film, Jay Kelly, in which he co-stars with Adam Sandler, Greta Gerwig, Laura Dern and House of Guinness star Louis Partridge, the 64-year-old looked unbelievably suave. All eyes may have been on Amal's showstopping gown, but George's outfit is not one to be overlooked.

The ER star opted for a classic minimal navy two-piece suit with a notch lapel, for a more casual, semi-formal look – he paired it with a textured tie in a deeper hue, as well as a crisp white shirt for a sharp finish and striking contrast against the rest of his look.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the Jay Kelly screening at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10, 2025

One thing that George never takes for granted is the significance of a well-fitting suit: the blazer hugs his figure perfectly without tugging, making for a clean look, and his tapered trousers accentuate his legs and break cleanly at the shoe. It's simple on paper – he likely just gets his clothes tailored – but is ultimately the difference between the suit wearing the star, and the star wearing the suit.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the Jay Kelly screening at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10, 2025

Rounding it all off, the Jay Kelly star went for the classic menswear staple: the patent leather derby – it's classier than a bulky shoe, but less formal than an oxford, and, most of all, adds a little shine to a mostly muted, though undeniably chic, look.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George and Amal Clooney's love story

However, George was not the only star to show up to the occasion in a brilliant look: London Film Festival seems to be a rather surprising hub for fantastic styling this year, and a lot of the men are bringing out their best.

From the best suits to the more cool and casual, scroll down to take a look at our picks of the best dressed men at London Film Festival 2025…

© WireImage Jesse Plemons at the Bugonia screening at BFI London Film Festival on October 10, 2025 Jesse Plemons Jesse Plemons is a complete menswear chameleon, but this simple, yet effective, monochrome look is one of his best. For the screening of his new film, Bugonia, he opted for a deep navy tuxedo with a matching shirt that made for a very sophisticated, clean look.

© Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/Wi James Sweeney at the Twinless screening at BFI London Film Festival on October 9, 2025 James Sweeney James Sweeney is not only the new writer, director and actor that you need on your radar, but also a budding menswear muse. For the screening of his new film, Twinless, he opted for a loden corduroy jacket with a tailored fit, which he layered over a black shirt for an edgier look. James also donned a pair of tan suit trousers and lace-up burgundy ankle boots, looking contemporary but clean and classy at the same time.

© Dave Benett/WireImage Andrew Scott at the Wake Up Dead Man screening at BFI London Film Festival on October 8, 2025 Andrew Scott Andrew Scott's style is always a little bit more left-field, but it's the rogue colour combinations and confidence with which he consistently pulls off his suits that's turning him into a modern menswear icon. For the screening of his new film, Wake Up Dead Man, in which the 48-year-old stars alongside Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Kerry Washington and more, he looked brilliant. The Fleabag star layered an oversized cream blazer over a pink shirt, which he paired with nightingale brown relaxed trousers and white shoes. Lots going on, but lots to love!