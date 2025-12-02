Harry Potter stars reunite in spellbinding moment 14 years on from franchise end

Harry Potter fans across the world were in for a treat on Monday evening as stars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton enjoyed a spellbinding reunion 14 years after they were last photographed together. The magical reunion saw Tom, 38, who played Draco Malfoy in the franchise, attend a screening of Merrily We Roll Along, the musical in which Daniel – who played the boy who lived, aka Harry – stars.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton posed during the NYC screening for the film Merrily We Roll Along

While both actors appeared in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special in 2022, the last time they were officially pictured together was at the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011.

Daniel, 36, starred in Stephen Sondheim's acclaimed Broadway musical Merrily We Roll Along, for which he won a Tony Award for his performance as Charley Kringas. The filmed version is hitting cinemas on Friday 5 December.

© Getty Images The stars were last officially pictured together at the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 premiere in 2011

Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton in Harry Potter

Daniel and Tom first met while filming Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in 2001 when they were barely in their teens. Despite playing infamous enemies Harry and Draco on-screen, the actors have maintained a supportive relationship in real life.

Speaking on Good Morning America in November, Tom shared how Daniel had influenced his career. "I've taken a few tips from Potter," he revealed. "He was one of the early inspirations for me to come to Broadway. I saw him, I think, on his first show – what is it, ten plus years ago? And now he's obviously a Tony winner and a big inspiration for the reason why Broadway is so special."

© Warner Bros Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premiered in 2001

The Harry Potter series, penned by author JK Rowling, is currently being adapted into a new HBO series.

What is Tom Felton doing now?

Tom has continued acting steadily since the blockbuster franchise ended in 2011, appearing in projects almost every year. His credits include Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), In Secret (2014), Belle (2014), Against the Sun (2015) and Burial (2022). Most recently, Tom will star in spoof period drama Fackham Hall, written by comedian Jimmy Carr, which is released on 12 December.

Last month, Tom also followed in Daniel's footsteps by making his Broadway debut at the Lyric Theatre in New York in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The role marks a full-circle moment as he plays the adult version of his film character Draco Malfoy in the stage spin-off.

© Getty Images Tom Felton made his Broadway debut in November

Reflecting on his return to the role, Tom told Today's Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin in June: "It's very much a pinch-me situation. I keep thinking I'm dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now I get to step back into his shoes, as a father this time, in a new story."

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy

Audiences have been loving Tom's portrayal, and since he joined the cast, the show has broken records for its highest-grossing week, earning $2.973 million in the week of 17 November. For anyone wanting to see Tom's Draco on stage, his run lasts until 10 May.

What is Daniel Radcliffe doing now?

If you missed the Broadway production, you can watch Daniel Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along when it hits cinemas worldwide on Friday 5 December.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe won his first Tony in 2024

The Tony winner will also return to Broadway in 2026 to perform in a "one-of-a-kind solo show" called Every Brilliant Thing. The synopsis reads: "A man looks back at his life and the glimmers of hope that carried him through. All told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing – big, small, and everything in between – that makes life worth living."