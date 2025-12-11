Narnia kids turn heads as they reunite and recreate 20-year-old photo — see where they are now

If you can believe it, it has been exactly 20 years since The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe was released in theaters.

Fans were left in similar disbelief as you may have now when, over the weekend, the beloved film's lead stars took to Instagram and shared a photo of them reuniting for the milestone anniversary, recreating a photo from 20 years ago featuring the movie's director Andrew Adamson.

Georgie Henley, who played Lucy Pevensie, shared the photo, which featured her former co-stars William Moseley, Skandar Keynes, and Anna Popplewell.

© Instagram The Narnia stars and the film's director reunited in August 20 years after the film's release

"20 years!!!!!! We had to recreate this photo in August when Andrew was in London," Georgie wrote in her caption. "I don't really have the words except thank you Andrew for creating real life magic and letting us be a part of it, and thank you everyone who loves the film as much as we loved making it. How beyond lucky we are!!"

Scroll below for more photos of the Pevensie kids then and now, and what they have been up to in the last 20 years.

1/ 4 © Getty Images Georgie Henley Georgie is now 30 years old, and following the end of the Chronicles of Narnia franchise, she played a leading role in the thriller film Perfect Sisters, which came out in 2014. She also went on to attend the University of Cambridge, where in addition to studying English, she performed in several theatre productions, including The Penelopiad by Margaret Atwood and A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess. She revealed in 2022 that during her time in Cambridge, she nearly died after she contracted necrotising fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating disease. Though little is known about her personal life, she has publicly confirmed that she identifies as queer.

2/ 4 © Getty Images William Moseley William, 38, starred as Peter Pevensie. Though the series received mixed reviews, among William's popular post-Narnia roles was as Prince Liam in the E! original series The Royals, which also starred Elizabeth Hurley and Alexandra Park. His most recent film role is in the 2015 film Home Sweet Home: Rebirth. William keeps his personal life largely out of the spotlight and social media; from 2012 to 2018, he dated his Run co-star Kelsey Asbille.

3/ 4 © Getty Images Skandar Keynes Skandar, 34, starred as Edmund Pevensie. Though he continued to do some acting following Narnia and its sequels, Skandar has since worked as a political advisor, a career he began with completing a three-month internship at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. He has since worked at the House of Commons of the Parliament of the United Kingdom as a parliamentary adviser to Crispin Blunt, a British Conservative MP, and has advisor experience on several different international conflicts and crises.

