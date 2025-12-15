Star Trek actress, Mariette Hartley, 85, makes unexpected comments about William Shatner

Star Trek actress Mariette Hartley recently shared an interesting and unexpected fact about her co-star William Shatner during an interview with That’s Classic on December, 14, 2025.

The 85-year-old, who played Zarabeth in All Our Yesterdays, admitted that William wore "big lifts" while on set.

© Getty Images Mariette at a home portrait session, 1984

"Most people don’t know how short he is," she added.

Mariette went into detail on how she also "had to wear that stupid bathing suit made of leather. That was designed by this very strange designer who just thought I looked fabulous."

Back in 2011, Mariette spoke about when she first appeared on the show. "When I did my episode, I just loved the script, loved the idea that this strange man (Spock) was finally going to be schtupped and I was going to be the one to do it, and that I was going to be the one to teach him how to not be a vegetarian.

© CBS via Getty Images William Shatner allegedly wore "big lifts"

"So I loved the idea. Then, when they showed me the costume, I thought I was going to die. But I sensed that it was a very special thing when I was doing it. I don’t know why. I don’t know if it was because of the script or the costume or the makeup, but there was a special-ness to it. I mean, who had any idea that it’d become what it has? I don’t think Leonard (Nimoy) or Bill (Shatner) had any idea, either," she told StarTrek.

William Shatner played Captain Kirk in the hugely popular show and after his role as captain of the starship came to an end in 1986, his role in the Star Trek franchise surely didn't.

He basically re-launched his career after starring in 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture and then went on to star in a further six films in the franchise.

© Getty Images William Shatner speaks onstage during "William Shatner - LIVE!" panel at 2025 Dragon Con

On 2nd February 2025, he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 52nd Saturn Awards ceremony. This recognition was for his huge involvement in science fiction, fantasy, and horror.

Aside from his numerous acting roles, he took his legacy to the next level when he became the oldest person to go into space in 2021. He flew on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket and experienced a sub-orbital flight that took him beyond the Kármán line. However, his trip left him with an interesting take and made him reflect on the fragility of life on earth, rather than his love of space.

A busy man, he is also nearing the end of his nationwide tour titled William Shatner: Live on Stage, where Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is screened.

© Getty Images Audrey Powers, William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries stand on the landing pad of Blue Origin

In terms of returning to the frontier? William said he would only reprise his role on these conditions: "If Kirk is going to come back, it has to mean something."

Nowadays, the 94-year-old is focusing on his health battle with tinnitus, a hearing disorder, and was recently announced as one of the new faces of Tinnitus Quest.