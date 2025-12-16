Orlando Bloom opens up about dream 'partner' following split from Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom has revealed what qualities he’s looking for in his next partner following his ex-fiancée Katy Perry's Instagram-official relationship with Justin Trudeau.

On December 13, the actor spoke with the street style account The People Gallery on TikTok. During the interview, which was filmed on the streets of New York City, Orlando was asked if he would "rather have a partner with style or funds".

"Both," he replied. "You have to pick one of those?"

© Apple TV via Getty Images Orlando Bloom wearing prada

The actor went on to share some advice to those going through a "hard time". "Take action, get up, [make a] routine, do whatever. Get into your body, get out of your head if you're in your head. Keep creating," he said.

Orlando looked suave in the video dressed in a tan denim jacket that featured a brown leather collar. The garment was layered over a cream-hued cable knit weather and paired with black corduroy pants and a matching baseball cap. When asked to describe his out, Orlando called it a "cozy Christmas comfort" look.

When he was asked to offer style advice to fans, Orlando said you should "be yourself" and "authenticity always goes the longest distance". The star recommended shopping at thrift stores, despite being dressed in high-fashion designer clothes. "This is stupid, because it looks like it's from a thrift store, but it's Prada," he said.

© Getty Images for RBC Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share one daughter

As a fashion writer, Orlando's laid-back yet luxurious look reflects his sartorial preference for understated pieces, often sourced from high-end brands. The actor consistently favors comfortable, refined ensembles over flashy, logo-driven designs.

Katy and Orlando's relationship

Katy and Orlando Bloom called off their engagement in July with a joint statement. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship," the statement began, "representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect." Orlando proposed to Katy on Valentine's Day in 2019 and the pair welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, on August 26, 2020.

© Instagram Katy and Justin met with the former Japanese Prime Minister

In October 2025, the singer confirmed her new relationship with the former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin, as the pair were spotted sharing an intimate embrace during a luxury yacht getaway off the coast of Santa Barbara. The photographs came after the pair were spotted out on a cozy date night in Montreal in July, just weeks after the star confirmed her split from longtime partner Orlando.

Orlando's single era

The actor is firmly in his single era and enjoyed a getaway to Venice back in June for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's three-day wedding. Just one hour before the wedding party boats started taking guests over to the private island San Giorgio, Orlando, Leonardo Di Caprio and Tom Brady were chilling out in their bathers, around the Olympic-sized pool in the £2000-a-night Belmond Cipriani.

© ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock Orlando Bloom at the wedding

An onlooker spoke to us: "After he had a solo swim he got out and wrapped a towel around his waist and returned to sit with Tom and Leo at their pool-side bar table. You could tell they are all very good friends, enjoying each other's company and laughing together as Orlando dried himself off with one of the hotel's baby pink towels. He seemed in really good spirits.

"Tom had also been enjoying the pool, performing laps in a pair of goggles just like any other guest. Leonardo kept things really low-key wearing a black cap and sunglasses, but when you see him of course you know it's Leonardo Di Caprio! After Orlando got out the pool it wasn't long before they all made their way back to the Gritti Hotel but looking back I can't believe how close it was to the time of the wedding."