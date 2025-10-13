Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirm relationship in sweet PDA moment during luxury getaway

New photos appear to confirm romance rumors between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, as the pair were spotted sharing an intimate embrace during a luxury yacht getaway off the coast of Santa Barbara. In the images, Katy, wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, and Justin, shirtless in jeans, are seen holding each other closely on the upper deck of a private boat. The two smile, kiss and wrap their arms around one another in a series of affectionate moments, signaling a new high-profile relationship in the making.

The cozy PDA moment, set against a serene ocean backdrop, marks the first time the pop superstar and the former Canadian Prime Minister have been photographed so openly together, further fueling speculation about their blossoming romance.

The sweet kiss comes after the pair were spotted out on a cozy date night in Montreal in July, just weeks after the "Firework" singer confirmed her split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom, sending the internet into a frenzy.

The unlikely pair appeared to enjoy each other's company as they dined at Le Violon, with the performer wearing a black and white dress, while the former Canadian Prime Minister sported a navy shirt, a beige jacket, and trousers.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Katy and Justin were all smiles as they chatted away, and even leaned across the table towards each other at one point in the night.

"Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening," a rep for the restaurant told People, adding that the couple greeted the chef and waitstaff after their meal.

"They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant."

The mother of one is currently in the country for her Lifetimes tour, and recently announced her split from her fiancé, Orlando, after almost ten years together.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," her rep revealed. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

The pair share their four-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom they welcomed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Katy and Orlando first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty, and went on to get engaged in 2019.

They called off their romance after almost a decade together in June, yet have remained good friends and even took a short vacation together in Australia during her Lifetimes Tour Down Under.

As for Justin, 2025 has been a turmoil-filled year after he resigned from office in January following growing pressure from his party.

"Last night over dinner, I told my kids about the decision that I'm sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister," he told the media. The 53-year-old, who has served as the country's leader since 2015, remained in office until his replacement, Mike Carney, was chosen in March.

Justin has been single for two years, after he announced his separation from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 following 18 years of marriage. The former couple share kids Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.