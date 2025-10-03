Katy Perry's daughter Daisy Dove steals the spotlight with wild blonde curls

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, might just be the cutest celebrity kid to exist, if her recent appearance is anything to go by. The Pirates of the Caribbean star took to Instagram on Wednesday to showcase his daughter's incredibly wild blonde curls as she rested her head on the kitchen table. It was clearly breakfast time, as a plate of strawberries, eggs and avocado on toast sat in front of her, untouched. Daisy's locks were sticking up in all directions, with her proud dad captioning the snap, "The hair is everything".

Orlando also shared insight into his bond with his son, Flynn, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife, supermodel Miranda Kerr. The duo spent time together in a Halloween-themed escape room before hitting the track at Willow Springs Raceway the next day. The actor split from Katy, his longtime fiancée, in June 2025, yet the pair appear to have kept their breakup amicable for the sake of their young daughter.

During an appearance on the Today show in September, the 48-year-old explained that their friendship was better than ever. "I'm great, man," he told host Craig Melvin. "I'm so grateful, we have the most beautiful daughter...when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie, I feel grateful for it. We're great, we're going to be great, it's nothing but love."

The former couple confirmed their split via their representatives in July, sharing that their focus was on their daughter now. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship," the statement began, "representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect." Katy and Orlando first began dating in 2016, and got engaged in 2019, six years before they went their separate ways. Katy was on her Lifetimes World Tour when news broke of their split, and is scheduled to wrap up her shows in December.

The "Firework" singer got candid about the realities of motherhood while on the road, sharing that her schedule had to change completely to fit Daisy's routine. "She'll be there for a part of it, but I think what I'm really going to implement is an earlier time show," Katy explained to Access Hollywood. "Now that I understand it – all the dynamics and all of the different variables and layers of bringing your kids out to the show."

© Instagram Orlando shared a photo of Daisy's wild curls

"Sometimes those shows are on weekdays, and they go to school the next day, and they probably will have some sugar at the show, and they'll be with their friends, and everybody will be super excited, so it's going to be an 8:30 show," she added. Orlando joined them on tour on several occasions, including a visit to Australia when news broke of their split.

© Instagram Daisy joined her mom Katy for part of her Lifetimes Tour

He is also well-versed in the art of co-parenting, having split from Flynn's mother, Miranda, when their son was just two. Miranda, Orlando and Katy are all incredibly close, as is the model's husband, Evan Spiegel, with whom she shares her younger kids Myles, Hart and Pierre.